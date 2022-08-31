Fischer hopeful for Congressional Gold Medal for Canteen volunteers

Congress’ annual August recess offered U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer the opportunity Wednesday to see North Platte’s World War II Canteen historical display for herself.

She’s optimistic, the Valentine Republican said, that lawmakers will vote before their December adjournment to award a collective Congressional Gold Medal to the 125 “Canteen Honor Roll” communities and 55,000 volunteers who served some 6 million U.S. and Allied service members.

“You hate to say, ‘Oh, it’ll be done, we’ll get everything (done) with the House (of Representatives) and the Senate. But I think it’ll be done,” Fischer said after Lincoln County Historical Museum Director/Curator Jim Griffin led a guided tour of the Canteen display for Fischer and her staff.

“Usually, things like this you can get done at the end of the year. It’s not controversial. We’re honoring a community and an area, but we’re also honoring the troops and a part of our history.”

Fischer introduced in March her bill (S. 3750) to award Congress’ highest civilian honor to the 1941-46 Canteen’s participants. U.S. Reps. Adrian Smith of Gering and Don Bacon of Omaha introduced in May a companion bill in the House (H.R. 7788).

Two-thirds of each house of Congress has to officially co-sponsor those bills for the Gold Medal proposal to be voted on. Senate and House passage would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Both bills say the Gold Medal would be displayed at the museum, which plans an addition with scale replicas of the 1918 Union Pacific Depot’s trainside front and the dining room visited by service members from every state, U.S. territory and Allied nation during troop trains’ 10- to 20-minute water stops.

Fischer, who spoke about the Canteen in a March 24 Senate floor speech, said she and staff members have been telling its story to lawmakers ever since.

“I have a great staff,” she said. “They’ll reach out to other offices and let them know what we’re doing (and) why we’re doing it and hopefully get a commitment for a vote.”

Smith and Bacon and their staffers have been doing likewise on the House side, Fischer added.

While touring the museum’s display, the senator recalled Canteen stories told by her mother, Florence (Bock) Strobel, who volunteered there while she taught kindergarten in two North Platte elementary schools in fall 1944.

Strobel, who died at age 98 last Dec. 26, would tell about handing sandwiches through train windows to soldiers not allowed to get off and the Canteen’s signature tradition of awarding birthday cakes to lucky service members.

“It’s a wonderful story,” Fischer told Griffin. “It’s great that my mom was part of the Canteen.”

“We can’t wait to tell it bigger, too,” Griffin replied, referring to the planned Canteen-related expansion.

North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher and his wife, Terri Burchell, were also on hand for Fischer’s tour.

On a more standard lawmaking issue, Fischer said she’s grateful for strong support from senators in both parties for her Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.

The bill, which members of the Senate Agriculture Committee advanced on a June 22 voice vote, aims to provide cattle producers with a “competitive cash market” that allows them to better gauge current market prices.

Fischer said nine other Republican senators and 10 Democratic ones now co-sponsor her bill. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has told Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., that he’ll schedule floor debate on it, she added.

“We need to get it out of the Senate this year and get it over to the House so we can get this done,” Fischer said.

The bill would direct the U.S. Department of Agriculture to set up five to seven U.S. reporting regions. The agency would have to set minimum purchase levels “through approved pricing mechanisms” by meatpackers controlling 5% or more of all fed cattle slaughtered nationwide.

Such “approved pricing mechanisms” would include trading systems with multiple buyers and sellers; “negotiated cash,” in which buyers and sellers set the sale price on the day of sale; and “negotiated grid,” where feeders and packers negotiate a base price up to 14 days before cattle are delivered.

Using those methods “helps family farmers and family ranchers know what the market is,” said Fischer, whose family ranches in Cherry County. “It will help family farmers make better decisions when they have information.”

By contrast, “formula pricing” —more frequently used in cattle sales in recent years — sets packers’ purchase prices well in advance of the actual sale by using a preset formula.

Fischer said the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Farmers Union, Nebraska Cattlemen and U.S. Cattlemen’s Association have united behind her bill.

“We’ve spent three years on it,” she said. “It’s a good bill.”

Other original sponsors of Fischer’s price transparency bill were Tester, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and ranking GOP Agriculture Committee member Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.