Five submit applications to fill district court judge vacancy in Nebraska's 11th Judicial District

Five individuals have submitted applications to fill the district court judge vacancy in Nebraska’s 11th Judicial District.

Shane M. Cochran, Chawnta M. Durham, Joe B. Jay, Michael L. Nozicka and Cindy R. Volkmer, are all in consideration for appointment to replace Richard Birch, who stepped down from the bench at the end of May after serving 10 1/2 years on the bench.

The Judicial Nominating Commission will interview the five applicants on July 18 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. The interviews are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The 11th Judicial District consists of Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Jay, the former Duel County attorney, has been a county court judge in the district since 2019.

Durham has been an attorney with the Lindemeier Law Offices since 2014 after she served four years as Deputy Lincoln County Attorney.

Nozicka, is a Deputy Lincoln County Attorney after previously serving as a criminal defense lawyer and Wayne County attorney in his legal career,

Volkmer is an attorney with the legal firm Kelley, Scritsmier & Byrne, P.C.

Cochran, who heads Cochran, Law PC, LLO, in Kearney, is the lone candidate who is from outside of North Platte, which will be the primary location for the position.

Those interested in presenting testimony for the commission’s consideration can do so by attending the public hearing.

Individuals can also provide written testimony in advance. The information must be mailed to the Commission Chair no later than July 11 at the address: Justice Jeffrey J. Funke, Nebraska Supreme Court, P.O. Box 98910, Lincoln, NE 68509.

The testimony can also be emailed to dawn.mussmann@nebraska.gov as well.