Flags to fly at half-staff for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered all U.S. and Nebraska flags to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday.

Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday to sunset Sunday.

As Americans gather for the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Nebraskans honor and remember the brave men who made the ultimate sacrifice in the state this year:

Lincoln Fire Inspector Donald Gross – Jan. 4.

Elwood Volunteer Fire Chief Darren Krull – April 7.

Retired Cambridge Fire Chief John “JP” Trumble – April 22.

Purdum Volunteer Fire Assistant Chief Mike Moody – Oct. 2.

In Nebraska, there are 478 fire departments with over 17,000 firefighters who courageously serve to protect their communities. More than 15,000 of these firefighters provide unpaid, volunteer service.

During this year’s national memorial service, two Nebraska firefighters will be honored: Dennis M. Bender (Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Department) and Bob J. Kneifl (Ponca Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department).