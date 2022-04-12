 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flags to fly half-staff to honor Elwood fire chief

Local News

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Wednesday to honor the passing of Elwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Darren Krull.

“Our prayers go out to his family and community as they mourn his loss,” Ricketts said. “The bravery shown by Fire Chief Krull exemplifies the selfless service that makes our state great. As we reflect on his heroic sacrifice, we’re reminded of the courageous firefighters working in harm’s way across Nebraska to protect lives and property. We salute their dedication and pray for their safety.”

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday.

