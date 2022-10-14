Flatrock Roller Derby returns to action with "Terrors and Tiaras" Saturday

This is a different version of "Hell on Wheels."

The Flatrock Roller Derby team hosts its lone match of the season on Saturday night at the D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, a match called "Terrors and Tiaras."

It is a mixer with 10 players from the Flatrock squad divided between two squads and joined by other roller derby participants from Colorado, Kansas and Wyoming. There will be about a dozen players on each side for the match, which will consists of two 30 minute halves.

"Unfortunately, derby right now is still in the mixer-type (matches)," said Shayla Hecht, a six-year veteran of the Flatrock squad who goes by the moniker 'Princess Slaya.' "(Other) teams are starting to reach out to us to schedule games. Hopefully next year we'll have more of a set schedule."

The Flatrock team was originally set for a home match in March, but the game was postponed, in part because of a shortage of available officials. Hecht said some members of the squad participated in a mixer in Cheyenne, Wyoming, for another competition this season.

"We haven't been able to travel as a team because of COVID (the last few years)," Hecht said. "So its always fun to come together and play. It's a chance to have some fun, throw some good hits in and then just hang out with teammates.

"It's always encouraging to be part of a team full of women." Hecht said. "It's also just a chance to get to do what we love to do."

The night is also a fundraiser for the team, and the Flatrock players have given back to fellow non-profit organizations in the community over the years. A portion from the proceeds on Saturday will go toward the Young Inspirations Boxing Club.

Team members vote on the non-profit to give contributions to. Last year the group selected the Rape/Domestic Abuse Program, which provides assistance for residents in six area counties, for its home match in October.

"We know it can be tough as a non-profit," Hecht said. "Each year we try and support a different one (in the community) that we haven't picked before."

The night is also a celebration for roller derby as players and supporters will gather at Good Life on the Bricks after the match. The Flatrock team has attracted vocal crowds for its matches in the past, and Hecht expects more of the same for the mixer.

"The community has never disappointed," Hecht said. "They always turn out to support us, which we love."