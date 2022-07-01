Flatrock Roller Derby team to have meet-and-greet Thursday at Cody Park

The Flatrock Roller Derby team is holding a meet-and-greet Thursday night at Cody Park in North Platte.

The hourlong event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the east playground and will be an opportunity for prospective players to get information about the team and ask questions about roller derby in general.

Ice cream will be available for interested individuals as well as friends and family members, and children can take advantage of the playground.

The event is part of the roller derby’s recruitment effort for the season.

Individuals can search @Flatrockrollerderby on Facebook for additional information.