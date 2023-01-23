 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River

Flood advisory continues on ice-jammed North Platte River

A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas like this one at Cody Park's northwest edge.

 Todd von Kampen

A flood advisory first issued Friday continued in North Platte Monday as ice jams on the North Platte River continued to cause overflows into low-lying areas along the river's edge.

The National Weather Service pegged the river's depth at 6.2 feet at 1 p.m. Monday, slightly over the flood stage of 6 feet but well under the 6.95-foot reading at 9 p.m. Friday.

It dipped as low as 5.8 feet at about 6:30 a.m. Monday before rising back above flood stage after 9 a.m.

