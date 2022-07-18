FNBO Nationals reach final day at A7 district tournament

Cooper Hill’s one hitter has the FNBO Nationals into the final day of the A7 district tournament Tuesday.

The Nationals blanked Kearney 8-0 on Monday for a chance to face Hastings in the double elimination tournament at Hastings.

Hill didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning, striking out four in the process in a brilliant performance that keeps the Nationals alive after falling to Grand Island on Sunday.

Carter Kelley lifted the offense, going 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.

Kelley’s first double sparked a four-run first inning scoring Carsen Johnson and Cole Wright. Hill then reached on an error later in the inning that allowed Kelley and Cadem Joneson to score.

Ty Robinson stole home in the fourth inning to add to the FNBO lead.

Johnson would score on an error in the fifth and Kelley’s second double of the game in the seventh put the Nationals up 7-0. Kelley would later score on a wild pitch in the final frame.

Wright went 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs and Johnson scored twice for the Nationals.