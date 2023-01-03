Foes of Central-Dawson power district merger plan Jan. 18 public meeting

Opponents of the planned merger of two central Nebraska public power districts will hold a public meeting at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Phelps County Agricultural Society building.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger will make a presentation and answer questions at the meeting at 1302 Second Ave. in Holdrege.

The group said in a press release that it organized as a nonprofit in reaction to the separate Oct. 24 merger votes by the Holdrege-based Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District, based in Lexington.

Central’s operating facilities include Kingsley Dam and its North Platte River facilities at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala, which supplies irrigation water to the downstream “Tri-County” area of Gosper, Phelps and Kearney counties.

Central and Dawson are proposing to form the Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District. Their application to do so is pending before the Nebraska Power Review Board.

General managers of the two districts said at an Oct. 18 open house in North Platte that a merged district would have more legislative clout and save money for both Dawson’s power customers and Central’s irrigation users.

The opponents’ group said it has recruited more than 75 members and raised more than $225,000 in two months in an effort to stop the merger.

“Central was originally an irrigation district, and now it’s turning into a power district with irrigation on the side,” said former state Sen. Ed Schrock, a Central irrigation customer in Phelps County. “There’s no reason why this makes sense from a Tri-County water-users perspective.”

Citizens Opposed to the Merger filed separate lawsuits in December in Phelps County District Court and the Power Review Board. The latter Dec. 16 granted the opponents legal standing to challenge the merger, with a hearing set for Jan. 27.

A separate Phelps County District Court suit by the group says Central didn’t fill a board vacancy before its merger vote and didn’t comply with the state open meetings law.

Merger foes say Central’s irrigation users would no longer have a majority voice on the board that controls the Tri-County Project’s reservoirs, canals and hydroplants from McConaughy past Johnson Lake south of Lexington.

Though Central and Dawson have been discussing merger for two years, the opponents group said its members didn’t know until an Oct. 12 open house in Holdrege that the merged board ultimately would have only six of 14 members from the Tri-County area.

Central’s current 11-member board has eight Tri-County members: three apiece from Gosper and Kearney counties and two from Phelps County. Keith, Lincoln and Dawson counties have one board member apiece.

Dawson also has an 11-member board serving its three subdivisions, which center on Lincoln, Dawson and Buffalo counties but also touch parts of Custer, Sherman, Frontier, Gosper and Phelps counties.

All current board members of both districts would serve on the merged board until their terms expire. Kearney and Phelps counties would constitute Subdivisions 2 and 4 respectively, while Gosper County would be part of Subdivision 6 with Frontier County.

Lincoln County would make up Subdivision 5 and Keith County Subdivision 7. Buffalo and Sherman counties would be in Subdivision 1, with Dawson and Custer counties in Subdivision 3.

With Central’s irrigation counties relegated to minority status, “directors living in Dawson, Buffalo, Lincoln and other counties would be deciding how much water irrigators in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties will be receiving and the rates they pay to receive that water,” Citizens Opposed to the Merger said in its press release.

That means irrigators “will lose local control of water,” it said, when “decisions that affect the long-term water supply of the Tri-County area and what Tri-County irrigators pay for water service should be made by directors elected from the Tri-County area.”

Irrigators pay lower rates for Central’s water because Central historically makes money selling its hydropower, the group adds. “The merged company may decide to stop passing along those savings and instead pass the savings onto its electricity users.”

Among other objections raised by the opponents group:

Central has assets “in the tens of billions of dollars,” no debt and cash reserves, while Dawson has “millions of dollars of bonded debt.”

Groundwater levels below the Tri-County area have risen over the years through canal seepage. But a merged board “consisting mostly of directors elected by electric ratepayers north of the Platte River will not have the same interest to maintain the groundwater levels and keep surface water deliveries affordable.”

A merger isn’t necessary because Central and Dawson could conclude a power purchase agreement to provide the power generation Dawson is seeking to ensure for its customers.