Food Bank of the Heartland to host drive-thru distribution

An open-air, drive-thru food distribution hosted by the Food Bank of the Heartland is scheduled at 1 p.m. Dec. 8.

The food will be distributed at North Platte High School, 1220 W. Second St., with 325 households served on a first-come, first-served basis. The food is free.

Patrons will drive up to the gate by the northeast corner of the football field, entering from the parking lot on the north side of the school. The line will begin at the gate and cars will drive through the alley between the football field and the high school building, exiting on A Street.

Organizers ask that patrons enter the parking lot only by the entrance closest to the tennis courts to avoid congestion as students leave after school. Drivers are asked not to park their cars for any reason. The boxes of food will be placed in their vehicle’s trunk or through an open window.