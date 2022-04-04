Forecasted winds prompt Tuesday red flag warning for central Nebraska; more wind Wednesday and Thursday

Beware the winds for the next three days in west central Nebraska.

While little rain and no snow is expected, northwest winds should accelerate Tuesday, gust as high as 65 mph Wednesday and remain blustery through Thursday.

The National Weather Service office at the North Platte Regional Airport Monday issued a red flag warning effective from noon to 10 p.m. CT Tuesday.

A high wind watch then takes its place, lasting from 6 a.m. CT Wednesday through 9 p.m. Thursday.

The red flag warning extends from the eastern Panhandle across much of central and southwest Nebraska, the weather service said.

Humidity Tuesday could be as low as 15%, though North Platte does have a 20% chance of rain showers before 1 p.m. CT.

Winds should average 25 to 35 mph Tuesday, with gusts up to 50 mph. “Any fire that does start may be capable of spreading rapidly,” the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring the same risks and worse, with the weather service’s high wind watch saying northwest winds should average 35 to 45 mph with much higher gusts.

They could knock down trees, cause widespread power outages and make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles in particular, the watch statement said.

“Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds,” it added.

High temperatures the rest of the week likely will be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than the North Platte airport’s Monday’s 4 p.m. reading of 69.

Tuesday should see highs in the mid-50s, cooling to the lower 50s Wednesday and Friday and the upper 40s Thursday.

Warmer temperatures will return this weekend, reaching the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday and the mid-60s next Monday.

Overnight lows will range from the mid-20s to about 30 through Friday night but drop only into the mid- to upper 30s Saturday and Sunday.

