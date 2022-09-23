 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Fat Dogs clerk accused of stealing lottery tickets

A former Fat Dogs convenience store clerk is charged with a felony for allegedly stealing multiple lottery tickets over a six-month period and redeeming the winning ones. 

The 38-year old woman appeared Friday in Lincoln County Court and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 29. She is charged with theft by unlawful taking with a value of $1,500 to $4,999.

According to court documents, the clerk grabbed and scanned lottery tickets from the display stand and redeemed the winning ones from a store register. 

Based on store surveillance footage in September, it is estimated the value of tickets stolen and discarded was $1,614 and the amount of cash removed from the register was $1,441. 

The clerk, who was terminated from Fat Dogs, told authorities that she began taking one or two tickets at a time six months ago, increasing over time as she didn't get caught. She said the accessibility of the tickets and ease of money fed into an addiction, and eventually taking tickets became a daily occurrence when she worked a shift. 

The clerk apologized in a store termination letter for her decisions and also stated her interest in paying back the amount owed. 

