GERING — A Hastings quarter horse track operator is no longer involved in a proposal to build a “racino” at North Platte as authorized by voter-approved state initiatives in 2020.

Brian Becker, who initially offered plans for North Platte and Gering horse track-casinos in 2021, won Scotts Bluff County commissioners’ support for the latter location Tuesday.

They voted 5-0 to approve a “memorandum of understanding” saying their county “agrees to exclusively support” Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing Inc. and Prairie Thunder Gering LLC whenever it’s cleared to seek licenses from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Becker’s Prairie Thunder racino would rise just outside Gering’s city limits on 140 acres straddling the Nebraska Highway 71 expressway as it curves northeast around the city’s south edge.

The plan won Gering city officials’ blessing later in 2021, but an effective moratorium adopted by the 2022 Legislature has left proposals for all-new racinos in limbo while Nebraska’s six existing tracks prepare to add casinos under the 2020 initiatives.

Becker, who operates a one-day quarter horse meet at Hastings’ Adams County Fairgrounds, also is planning a new horse track and casino there.

His attorney, Brian Jorde of Omaha, said Wednesday that Becker is out of the picture for a would-be North Platte racino.

Becker and former project partner Global Gaming Solutions LLC, a Chickasaw Tribe of Oklahoma affiliate, parted ways last summer.

Another Chickasaw affiliate, Sovereign Properties Holdco LLC, bought the intended 77.25-acre racino site on East Walker Road between the Interstate 80 exits for $2.46 million on June 6, 2022. Its 2022 taxable value was $415,591, according to the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office.

Prairie Thunder and Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing will announce a new gaming partner for the Gering racino “in a few months, if not sooner,” Jorde said Wednesday.

Racinos in Nebraska cities currently lacking horse tracks aren’t possible before 2025 under last year’s Legislative Bill 876. That law requires market analyses and socioeconomic analyses for the state’s existing tracks to be finished first.

State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte has introduced a bill to allow new racinos west of Cozad while also delaying the studies’ deadline to 2030. LB 148 is scheduled for a March 13 public hearing before the General Affairs Committee.

Becker was in the audience at Tuesday’s Scotts Bluff County Board meeting, while Jorde presented Becker’s request remotely via Zoom.

If and when state senators change their minds about allowing all-new racinos, Becker wants to be ready to move quickly in Gering, he said.

“We’re very serious about this. We are not Johnny-come-latelies,” Jorde said. “We’ve been working diligently for years now. … We want Scotts Bluff (County) to beat out Kimball, which I think is the competition.”

Canterbury Park, a horse track in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in Minnesota, proposed a casino near Kimball’s Interstate 80 interchange about the same time Becker called for one in Gering.

Entities organized by Becker applied for tracks for both North Platte and Gering on July 16, 2021, before the Unicameral-approved moratorium.

His North Platte Exposition and Racing received a two-year conditional use permit on Aug. 17, 2021, after Mayor Brandon Kelliher broke a 4-4 City Council tie by voting in favor.

Western Nebraska’s other racino proposal comes from Ogallala, which has partnered with Grand Island’s Fonner Park to pursue a site near the Keith County seat’s I-80 interchange.

With Gering and Kimball 40 miles apart and North Platte and Ogallala separated by 50 miles, Jorde said, it’s unlikely all four will win racinos.

“We think that these four will be the ones competing for most likely two licenses that could be issued for the western half of the state,” he told commissioners.

That means either Gering or Kimball would receive a license for the Panhandle, with either North Platte or Ogallala winning the other, he said.

Becker, who referred questions to Jorde after the meeting, told commissioners he has showed his commitment to the Scottsbluff-Gering area by buying its would-be racino site even though the state’s pause on new tracks remains in effect.

Beyond that, “a $1 million (license application) check has gone to the state racing commission,” he said. “We just want you on our side.”

Prairie Thunder LLC, which lists Jorde as its registered agent, bought a pair of parcels Sept. 27 for a combined $1.1 7 million. About 104.7 acres lie on the Gering side of the expressway, with the rest on the opposite side.

Scottsbluff Exposition and Racing won a one-year conditional use permit from the Gering Planning Commission on a 6-2 vote on Sept. 1, 2021.

The Gering City Council, which leaves approval of most such permits to the Planning Commission, voted 7-1 to approve a letter of support for the project on Dec. 13, 2021.

Gering Planning Commission members voted 5-1 July 19 to renew Becker’s conditional use permit for another year. He would have to start over if the state’s hold remains in place after that, City Administrator Pat Heath said Wednesday.