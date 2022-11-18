Former NP Mayor Marc Kaschke, 49, dies in Omaha; funeral set Wednesday

A funeral will be held Wednesday morning in North Platte for former Mayor Marc Kaschke, 49, who died Saturday in Omaha.

Kaschke, a graduate of North Platte High School and the University of Nebraska, served as the city’s mayor from 2008 to 2012.

Services will start at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 1501 S. Dewey St., with burial in the North Platte Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Carpenter Memorial Chapel, 1616 West B St., which is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

Kaschke, who was born on Jan. 9, 1973, graduated from North Platte High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He received a master’s degree in business administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

His parents, Orville and Mary Kaschke, owned and operated North Platte’s John Deere dealership from 1972 to its sale in 2008.

Marc Kaschke’s first business was selling sweet corn as a teenager at East A and Dewey streets, Telegraph reporter Diane Wetzel wrote in a Nov. 5, 2008, story on his election as mayor.

He worked as an intern for the late U.S. Sen. Jim Exon, D-Neb., and former Legislative District 42 state Sen. David Bernard-Stevens, now a Kenya resident.

Kaschke ran for the District 42 Unicameral seat in the 2006 election, losing to eventual two-term Sen. Tom Hansen of North Platte.

He bought North Platte’s former Valentino’s Pizza franchise in 2007. The next year, he was elected to succeed Mayor Keith Richardson by a 1,280-vote margin over Chip Volcek.

Kaschke ran for re-election in 2012 but was unseated by retired Deputy Police Chief Dwight Livingston, who himself went on to serve two terms.

He moved to Omaha in later years.