A former South Platte High School employee was sentenced to 20 to 35 years in prison for first degree sexual assault of a child.
Joel Foster, 39, was sentenced Thursday to state prison by Deuel County District Court Judge Patrick M. Heng.
Foster used his position as an employee of South Platte High School to abuse the minor student, the state attorney general's office said in a press release. According to the release, he confessed and plead guilty to having sexual encounters with an underaged female student.
The Deuel County Sheriff, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office assisted in this investigation.