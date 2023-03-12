Two international students at West Central Research, Extension and Education Center have graduated and look to put their education to use as assistant professors.

Nicolas Cafaro La Menza, assistant professor and cropping system specialist, and Abia Katimbo, assistant professor and irrigation management specialist, earned their Ph.D. degrees from the University of Nebraska.

They have accepted positions at the center that will give them opportunity to continue in agriculture research as well as participate in helping producers implement that research to practical use at their farms and ranches.

Cafaro La Menza, originally from Argentina, came to Nebraska to study in May 2022 and Katimbo, from Uganda, is in his fifth year at North Platte. Both earned degrees in their home countries but wanted to continue their studies in the United States.

The Nebraska University system offered them the chance to develop their educational opportunities in agriculture.

“I am a cropping system specialist,” Cafaro La Menza said. “I will be doing 50% research and 50% Extension.”

He said the knowledge he learns through West Central will help producers find efficient ways to improve fertilization rates through on-farm research. The extension part of his job will be tailored to each farmer’s needs.

“Growers come to (me) and ask me questions about some of the problems that they have,” Cafaro La Menza said. “Sometimes we have researched it at the university and we can teach how that applies to what they say. But sometimes we have to say, you know what, we don’t know.

“Let’s do the research and try it on your own farm or we write a proposal to different farming agencies and go to their boards and ask to do research on that matter.”

Katimbo’s role is similar as he focuses on irrigation practices.

“My job is to help producers be efficient in how they use the water,” Katimbo said. “In west central Nebraska there are so many producers that irrigate, sometimes they need information or they need to be guided on how to use different technologies that is available.”

Katimbo is available to help producers adopt those tools and also guide them on how to use them to be more efficient with their water use.

Some of the teaching is done through fields days and clinics hosted by the center in North Platte, but a major portion of the education both Katimbo and Cafaro La Menza like is the hands-on interaction with producers.

Katimbo said his desire is to be outside of his office and meeting with producers face to face to gain a better understanding of their needs. There is a time, however, for hosting clinics that bring together experts in a diversity of programs for producers to connect and ask questions pertaining to their own operations.

From there, Katimbo said, the relationships they build will give Cafaro La Menza and him opportunity to observe and offer recommendations. The purpose is not to tell the producer what to do, but to come alongside and work together in collaboration with them to help resolve any issues they might be encountering.

“I like Nebraska,” Cafaro La Menza said and he hopes to stay for a long time. Katimbo echoed those words and said he enjoys his work at the center.