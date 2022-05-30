Fort McPherson, 20th Century Veterans Memorial host annual Memorial Day ceremonies

American flags waved in the wind Monday at ceremonies honoring those who gave their lives for freedom.

Fort McPherson National Cemetery, home to the final Earthly resting place of thousands of soldiers who served the U.S., saw decorated graves and dignitary speeches during its annual ceremony. Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke as the guest of honor and former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston gave the memorial address.

“In my mind, heroes are people who do what is right, no matter the cost,” Livingston said. “They are selfless, they are willing to put their lives at risk for their country.”

Livingston said heroes are leaders who are brave enough to lead their people towards the danger while others are running away.

“Jeff Struecker’s definition of a hero, as written in his book ‘The Road to Unafraid’ is ‘the difference between being coward and a hero is not whether you’re scared, it’s what you do while you’re scared,’” Livingston said.

Ricketts quoted President John F. Kennedy, “a nation reveals itself by not only the men it produces, but by the men it honors.”

Those words are “just as true today as they were” when Kennedy spoke them over half a century ago, Ricketts said. “That’s why we gather on Memorial Day, to recognize those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our freedom.”

Ricketts spoke at both the Fort McPherson ceremony and later in the afternoon at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte.

At Fort McPherson, the Gothenburg Honor Guard raised a 21-gun salute to the dead of all wars. Police and Fire Department Chaplain Don Anderson gave the invocation and benediction at both ceremonies.

Olivia Phillips sang the National Anthem at the Veterans Memorial and Tia San-Miguel sang at Fort McPherson.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and is a federal holiday in the United States for mourning military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

