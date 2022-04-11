Four able to escape mobile home before fire destroys it Sunday

A fire Sunday night destroyed a home at the Mobile Manor mobile home park in the 2100 block of West 16th Street.
A wood-burning stove caused the fire, North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said.
The fire call came into the North Platte Fire Department about 9:30 p.m.
“The first rig was on scene within two minutes,” he said, and three fire stations plus volunteers responded.
He said the fire was out by about 11:30 p.m.
McConnell said four adults and one child were able to get out safely.
