 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Four able to escape mobile home before fire destroys it Sunday

  • 0
Four able to escape mobile home before fire destroys it Sunday
Photo courtesy of Peg Kruger

A fire Sunday night destroyed a home at the Mobile Manor mobile home park in the 2100 block of West 16th Street.

A wood-burning stove caused the fire, North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said.

The fire call came into the North Platte Fire Department about 9:30 p.m.

“The first rig was on scene within two minutes,” he said, and three fire stations plus volunteers responded.

He said the fire was out by about 11:30 p.m.

McConnell said four adults and one child were able to get out safely.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds rally in Hiroshima against Russia`s invasion of Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News