Four adults and a child escape mobile home before fire destroys it

A fire Sunday night destroyed a home at the Mobile Manor mobile home park in the 2100 block of West 16th Street.

A wood-burning stove caused the fire, North Platte Fire Marshal Mike McConnell said.

The fire call came into the North Platte Fire Department about 9:30 p.m.

“The first rig was on scene within two minutes,” he said, and three fire stations plus volunteers responded.

He said the fire was out by about 11:30 p.m.

McConnell said four adults and one child were able to get out safely.

