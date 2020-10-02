 Skip to main content
Four area students to receive NSAA 2020-21 Believers and Achievers award
date 2020-10-02

Four students from Telegraph area high schools are among 48 recipients of the 2020-21 Believers and Achievers award.

They are Seth Chandler, Anselmo-Merna High School; Landry Geiger, Cozad; Joseph Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick; and Hope Gustason, Stapleton.

U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the awards this week.

Believers and Achievers is a statewide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to recognize Nebraska’s future leaders.

Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 25, 2021.

These students will be recognized via an NSAA social media campaign throughout the 2020-21 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.

Other nominees from area schools were:

Arnold: Jadeyn Bubak, Kacee Dvorak, Landyn Cole

Arthur County: Kaden Wykert, Alex Worthing, Sheridan Wilson

Callaway: Laney Badgley, Dalton Kunkee, Calyn Laible

Chase County: Alexis Richmond

Cozad: Noah Morales, Landry Geiger, Gracie Schneider

Eustis-Farnam: Gretchen Hodge, Karissa Hodge, Zebulun Knackstedt

Gothenburg: Chiara Richeson, Seth Daup, Samuel Aden

Hershey: Brooke Bode, Anna Berntson

Lexington: Janet Aguado Mendez, Keith Allen, Noah Converse

Maxwell: Kirby Corfield, Kaitlyn Miller, Kaycee Boltz

Maywood: Jaycee Widener

McCook: Alec Langan, Mark Arp, Emma Kehler, Richa Patel

Medicine Valley: Jaden Wolfe, Acelyn Klein, Noah Nicklas

Mullen: Brendon Walker, Samantha Moore, Hanna Marshall

North Platte: Baylee Steele, Johnathan Sutherland

North Platte St. Patrick’s: Samuel Dekleva, Nathan Moats, Joseph Heirigs

Ogallala: Blake Wyatt, Gage Stokey, Miah Hoppens, Milan Coggins

Paxton: Eben Rosentrater, Ashleigh Jay, Adrian Eakins

Sandhills: Madison Marten, Reed McFadden, Matthew Dailey

Stapleton: Trinity Hansen, Hope Gustason, Hannah Burnside, Camrin Coco

Sutherland: Ty Monie, Paige VanSkiver

Wallace: Aidan McClintock

Wauneta-Palisade: Haylee Sandman, Lilith Miner

