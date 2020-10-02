Four area students to receive NSAA 2020-21 Believers and Achievers award

Four students from Telegraph area high schools are among 48 recipients of the 2020-21 Believers and Achievers award.
They are Seth Chandler, Anselmo-Merna High School; Landry Geiger, Cozad; Joseph Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick; and Hope Gustason, Stapleton.
U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the awards this week.
Believers and Achievers is a statewide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to recognize Nebraska’s future leaders.
Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 25, 2021.
These students will be recognized via an NSAA social media campaign throughout the 2020-21 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.
Other nominees from area schools were:
Arnold: Jadeyn Bubak, Kacee Dvorak, Landyn Cole
Arthur County: Kaden Wykert, Alex Worthing, Sheridan Wilson
Callaway: Laney Badgley, Dalton Kunkee, Calyn Laible
Chase County: Alexis Richmond
Cozad: Noah Morales, Landry Geiger, Gracie Schneider
Eustis-Farnam: Gretchen Hodge, Karissa Hodge, Zebulun Knackstedt
Gothenburg: Chiara Richeson, Seth Daup, Samuel Aden
Hershey: Brooke Bode, Anna Berntson
Lexington: Janet Aguado Mendez, Keith Allen, Noah Converse
Maxwell: Kirby Corfield, Kaitlyn Miller, Kaycee Boltz
Maywood: Jaycee Widener
McCook: Alec Langan, Mark Arp, Emma Kehler, Richa Patel
Medicine Valley: Jaden Wolfe, Acelyn Klein, Noah Nicklas
Mullen: Brendon Walker, Samantha Moore, Hanna Marshall
North Platte: Baylee Steele, Johnathan Sutherland
North Platte St. Patrick’s: Samuel Dekleva, Nathan Moats, Joseph Heirigs
Ogallala: Blake Wyatt, Gage Stokey, Miah Hoppens, Milan Coggins
Paxton: Eben Rosentrater, Ashleigh Jay, Adrian Eakins
Sandhills: Madison Marten, Reed McFadden, Matthew Dailey
Stapleton: Trinity Hansen, Hope Gustason, Hannah Burnside, Camrin Coco
Sutherland: Ty Monie, Paige VanSkiver
Wallace: Aidan McClintock
Wauneta-Palisade: Haylee Sandman, Lilith Miner
