Four area students to receive NSAA 2020-21 Believers and Achievers award

Four students from Telegraph area high schools are among 48 recipients of the 2020-21 Believers and Achievers award.

They are Seth Chandler, Anselmo-Merna High School; Landry Geiger, Cozad; Joseph Heirigs, North Platte St. Patrick; and Hope Gustason, Stapleton.

U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association announced the awards this week.

Believers and Achievers is a statewide program designed by U.S. Bank and the NSAA to recognize Nebraska’s future leaders.

Beginning in October and continuing through April, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet to be held on April 25, 2021.

These students will be recognized via an NSAA social media campaign throughout the 2020-21 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.

Other nominees from area schools were:

Arnold: Jadeyn Bubak, Kacee Dvorak, Landyn Cole

Arthur County: Kaden Wykert, Alex Worthing, Sheridan Wilson