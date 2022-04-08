Fourth person charged in connection to series of bad check thefts in North Platte

A 49-year-old Ogallala woman is the fourth person to be charged in connection to a series of thefts in North Platte involving bad checks.

Penny S. Saxton, who was arrested Thursday morning, appeared Friday in Lincoln County Court. She is charged with felony counts of theft by deception with a value of $5,000 or more, conspiracy to commit theft and issuance of a no-account check, $5,000 or more.

Bail was set at 10% of $50,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday.

Two McCook residents — Dawnovan M. Polfus, 31; and Richard Bachman, 40 — were charged previously in the case along with Shane A. Ross, 44, of North Platte, who made an initial court appearance Thursday.

According to an arresting officer’s affidavit, the individuals used stolen and no-account checks multiple times in Lincoln County and adjacent counties.

The thefts totaled $9,185.71 in goods and services, according to the officer’s affidavit.

The incidents include an attempted theft by deception by four individuals, including Saxton, that was reported at Menards March 23. A store employee said the offenders attempted to make purchases, each for $3,000, at two separate checkout registers with a check from a closed account.

The attempt was thwarted when both clerks asked for identification.

Saxton is also implicated in the affidavit in connection to three additional incidents in March:

» On March 9, a North Platte police officer responded to a report of theft by deception at the Kwik Stop on South Dewey Street. A store employee said Bachman, Polfus and one other individual had purchased goods and fuel for 172.87 with a check from a closed account.

» On March 10, a police investigator responded to an attempted theft by deception at Orscheln Farm and Home. A store employee said Bachman, Polfus and another individual had purchased items in the amount of $1,072.77 with a check from a closed account.

» On March 24, an officer responded to a theft-by-deception incident at Ace Hardware. A store employee said Polfus and another individual purchased construction materials and tools, totaling $1,700.84, with a canceled check from an open account of another individual. Polfus returned items to the store later and $240 was refunded to a debit card.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.