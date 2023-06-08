The opening night of competition at the 2023 Miss Nebraska Scholarship Competition brought glamour and excitement to the North Platte High School stage.

The Miss Nebraska lineup featured 12 local title holders and 12 Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen candidates on Thursday night. The Miss Teen Ruby group and the Miss Diamond groups competed in on stage question and talent, while the Miss Teen Emerald and Miss Sapphire groups competed in evening wear and fitness.

Francesca Stessman, Miss Omaha, won the talent competition with her dance to the song “Speechless” by Naomi Scott from the “Aladdin” movie.

“I am feeling so honored to receive the preliminary talent night-one award,” Stessman said. “I really love dancing and it’s always been such a strong passion of mine. To be able to showcase that in front of this entire audience and receive an award for it is so amazing.”

Stessman has been dancing since she was 18 months old. The song, she said, also lines up with her community service initiative to empower women to know “they have a voice and they don’t have to stay silent.”

There was a tie in the evening wear competition in the Miss Nebraska competition. Alayna Wilson, Miss Douglas County, and Morgan Baird, Miss Scotts Bluff County, shared the award on Thursday.

“I am honored to share this award with Morgan and really just show my style,” Wilson said. “My evening gown is a little bit of a risk. It’s pretty nontraditional, so the fact the judges got to see my spunky personality was icing on the cake for the entire day.”

Wilson won the evening gown preliminary award at last year’s competition and she said, “It’s nice to know I haven’t lost my spunk.”

Baird said this is her first time competing in the Miss division.

“I’m just feeling so excited,” Baird said. “It’s really an honor to be recognized next to Alayna sitting next to her wearing my favorite color (pink).”

The winner of the Teen talent competition was Clara Johnson, Miss Omaha Teen, playing a classical piano solo. The Teen evening gown winner was Boston Pettera, Miss Alliance Teen.

Preliminary night two is tonight and the finals for both competitions are at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

2023 Miss Nebraska Candidates: Morgan Baird, Miss Scotts Bluff County; Adrianna Casias, Miss Old West Balloon Fest; Francesca Stessman, Miss Omaha; Desteny Miller, Miss Alliance; Courtney Pelland, Miss Great Plains; Lexie Jackson, Miss Chadron; Katie Leu Hoatson, Miss Lincoln; Hannah Johnson, Miss Capital City; Alayna Wilson, Miss Douglas County; Jadyn Wetherington, Miss Western Nebraska; Brooke Bode, Miss Hastings; Lexi Nolda, Miss Platte River and Makinzie Gregory, Miss Star City.

2023 Miss Nebraska Outstanding Teen Candidates: Rylie Wright, Miss Scotts Bluff County Teen; Clara Johnson, Miss Omaha Teen; Lexi Johnson, Miss Capital City Teen; Maggie Wadginski, Miss Lincoln Teen; Olivia Terwey, Miss Douglas County Teen; Boston Pettera, Miss Alliance Teen; Elizabeth Fuss, Miss Western Nebraska Teen; Arielle Lawrence, Miss Chadron Teen; Ella-Kathryn Anderson, Miss Old West Balloon Fest Teen; Jordan Wagner, Miss Panhandle Teen; Jasmine Ellsworth, Miss Hastings Teen; and Addison Dauel, Miss Gretna Teen.