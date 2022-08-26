 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Francis between U.S. 83 ‘ones’ to close for water main work

  • Updated
  • 0
Francis between U.S. 83 ‘ones’ to close for water main work

Work on upgrading an aged water main along South Jeffers Street had progressed northward as of Friday to opposite the Scooter's coffee shop inside NebraskaLand Bank's main location. North Platte city officials Monday will close one block of East Francis Street between Jeffers and South Dewey to start working on a major water-pipe intersection under the street. The bank's north entrance off Francis will remain open during the three weeks the street remains closed to through traffic.

 Todd von Kampen

The block of East Francis Street between U.S. Highway 83’s two one-way streets will be closed to through traffic at 9 a.m. Monday for about three weeks.

North Platte City Engineer Brent Burklund said the closure is part of a lengthy water main reconstruction project along South Jeffers Street between First and Leota streets.

A portion of Francis will stay open for motorist access to the north NebraskaLand Bank entrance, he said.

The city is rebuilding the South Jeffers water main in advance of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s planned 2023 reconstruction of that street.

Major water lines converge from all four directions under Francis between U.S. 83’s southbound lanes on Jeffers and its northbound lanes on South Dewey Street, Burklund said.

Workers will dig a 10-foot by 10-foot bore hole to reach the main, he said. It’ll be patched with concrete once it’s done.

People are also reading…

The overall Jeffers water main project began Aug. 8 and is expected to last three or four months, he added.

The state DOT plans to rebuild a similar stretch of South Dewey starting in 2024.

North Platte City Engineer Brent Burklund said the closure is part of a lengthy water main reconstruction project along South Jeffers Street between First and Leota streets.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

How alcohol may solve our global food crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News