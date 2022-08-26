Francis between U.S. 83 ‘ones’ to close for water main work

The block of East Francis Street between U.S. Highway 83’s two one-way streets will be closed to through traffic at 9 a.m. Monday for about three weeks.

North Platte City Engineer Brent Burklund said the closure is part of a lengthy water main reconstruction project along South Jeffers Street between First and Leota streets.

A portion of Francis will stay open for motorist access to the north NebraskaLand Bank entrance, he said.

The city is rebuilding the South Jeffers water main in advance of the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s planned 2023 reconstruction of that street.

Major water lines converge from all four directions under Francis between U.S. 83’s southbound lanes on Jeffers and its northbound lanes on South Dewey Street, Burklund said.

Workers will dig a 10-foot by 10-foot bore hole to reach the main, he said. It’ll be patched with concrete once it’s done.

The overall Jeffers water main project began Aug. 8 and is expected to last three or four months, he added.

The state DOT plans to rebuild a similar stretch of South Dewey starting in 2024.