There will be free rides at Cody Park on Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. — and that will begin the ride season for this popular attraction.

This is the seventh annual free ride event and “we’re very grateful” to this year’s sponsors, said City Park and Recreation Director Lyle Minshull.

This year’s sponsors are Glass Doctor, Premier of North Platte and Mr. Appliance.

“We welcome other businesses” who want to sponsor free ride days in future years, too, Minshull said.

To add to the fun this year, Dusty Trails will be at the park with a free petting zoo.

“We went through the rides and got them all in top shape,” Minshull said, in anticipation of opening day.

The concession stand will also be open to purchase ice cream, burgers and other snacks.

After opening day, rides are only 75 cents each or four for $2, Minshull said. The city sent ride schedules out in utility bills and the schedules are also available at Municipal Light and Water, at 203 W. Third St.

Until the second week of August, rides will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 12 to 10 p.m. There will be earlier close times after the first week of August and weekend-only rides after August 13.

Memorial Day hours are noon to 10 p.m. July 4th and Labor Day hours are noon to 8 p.m.

“We’re hoping to stay open until the 17th of September, “ Minshull said, with the concession stand open until Sept. 24.