The good news came at a good time for Crystal Carland and her husband Bruce Swanson.

Grandel’s Roofing and Construction offered a free roof to someone who couldn’t afford one and Carland’s sister April Doherty sent in the nomination. Zane Grandel, owner, made the announcement on Tuesday that the couple was the winner.

“Oh my goodness, it is such a blessing,” Carland said. “Honestly, it’s pretty overwhelming. My husband has had this house for over 20 years and our roof has needed to be done for years.”

She said they haven’t had the financial means to get a new roof and after receiving the message from Grandel, they had another issue come up.

“When Zane sent me that message, it was a huge relief, especially because our washer and dryer went out right afterwards,” Carland said, “and that’s where our savings ended up going. It was definitely ‘Divine.’”

Doherty wrote in her nomination letter that Carland and Swanson “have had a rough couple of years and the expense of a new roof seems unattainable.”

“Every time they try to make it top priority, something happens,” Doherty said.

On May 5, 2020, their son Franklin drowned at Fire Lake and on Aug. 31, 2021, their father, Frank Carland, tragically passed away.

“The impact on our family was huge, but even more so for (my sister),” Doherty said, telling Carland that “‘you’ve taken in four family members and friends when they were down on their luck, I just thought you deserved it.’”

Grandel said the reason for offering the free roof because business was good enough to be able to help someone.

“I think we’re just at the point now in business where we can give back a little bit,” Grandel said. “Through the years a lot of people have helped us out and to be able to give back to somebody feels good for us as well.”

Grandel’s has been in business for 13 years in North Platte.

“I don’t know them,” Carland said, “but I’ve seen their trucks around. It’s just absolutely wonderful what they’re willing to give back to our community.

“That’s what I love about North Platte; everybody likes to help everybody else and for something that’s huge is absolutely wonderful.”

Grandel said another nominee was selected but the company couldn’t offer a full roof. He said they patched and made the roof water tight on the second home.