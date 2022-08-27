Freshman marches to victory at Cornhusker Marching Band exhibition

University of Nebraska-Lincoln freshman Drew Carlson bested 300 Cornhusker Marching Band members to win the coveted Drill Down crown at the band’s Aug. 19 exhibition concert in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.

Carlson, a 2022 North Platte High School graduate, earned a spot in the band in his first year at UNL. The freshman trumpeter and five other NPHS Bulldog Marching Band alumni will perform with the band this season.

They’re led by senior Steffani Nolda, one of this year’s four Husker band drum majors after playing saxophone the past three years. She’s the second NPHS band alumnus named a drum major in the past three years, following recent UNL graduate Sydney McGahan in 2020.

Also in the 2022 band are junior alto saxophonist Jack Carlson, Drew’s brother; freshmen clarinetist Lexi Nolda, Steffani’s sister; sousaphonist Dawson McGahan, brother of Sydney and fellow recent Husker band alumnus Nathan McGahan; and sophomore Annie von Kampen, who plays piccolo.

Keri Smith, a freshman clarinetist from Lexington, completes The Telegraph coverage area’s seven-member contribution to “The Pride of All Nebraska.”

The Husker band will make its 2022 season debut at the Nebraska football team’s 2:30 p.m. home opener Sept. 3 against North Dakota. Football and music fans can hear them perform for free outside Kimball Recital Hall, 12th and R streets, an hour before each home football game.

Drew Carlson, a first-year emerging media arts student, participated with the other NPHS alumni in the Drill Down, which requires band members to precisely follow marching commands. Participants are eliminated if they falter on following the directions from section leaders.

“Honestly, winning the Drill Down was a really great experience,” Drew said. “Having everybody rush up to me, shouting and screaming and congratulating me, was great. I really felt like I was a part of the band at that moment.”

He said the Drill Down was competitive, which made the process somewhat stressful.

“But it was fun to go through and participate in it,” Drew said. “Just being a part of the band is a great feeling.”

The key, he said, was keeping a clear mind in the moment.

“(That) is really a challenge for me sometimes,” Drew said. “But I can clear my mind and focus in while also looking at other people to see what they are doing just in case I’m doing an action incorrectly.”

He said he felt like he was on top of the world.

“I had never been crowd-surfed before or being held above a crowd of about 50 or 60 people while they are all shouting and cheering,” Drew said. “It is just an ecstatic feeling and I’m never going to be able to forget what it felt like.”

Steffani Nolda, a music education major, plans to teach music after she graduates at the end of 2023.

“I started in the band as a freshman four years ago,” Steffani said. “I was ecstatic to make it coming from the small town of North Platte and into the big city.”

Going through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 shaped a slight change in her Husker band goals, she said.

“I want to become a band director, so I wanted to try something different this year,” Steffani said. “I decided to audition to be one of the drum majors.”

She auditioned in the spring and worked at learning her new role all summer.

“I’m just really excited to have this new position going forward,” Steffani said.

Steffani took dance lessons growing up, which she said had a special part in her life before she got involved in music.

“I loved doing music classes in elementary school,” she said. “Then I started playing the saxophone in middle school, and I decided it was something I wanted to do forever.”

Following the advice of mentors and band directors in North Platte, she decided to work toward teaching music after high school. Steffani will do her student teaching in the spring and is adding one more semester of UNL classes before she graduates in December 2023.

“They really talk about servant leadership here and how being a leadership member isn’t necessarily a position of power,” Steffani said. “It’s about serving the ensemble. I feel like as a teacher, that’s what your whole job is, you’re serving the students, you’re there to guide them, to help in their learning.”