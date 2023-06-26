A North Platte teen recently raised funds for a leadership conference in Washington, D.C.

12-year old Xavier Starr is an aspiring young leader who was nominated by his sixth-grade social studies teacher, Caitlyn Jacobson, to attend the Junior National Young Leadership Conference.

The conference is coordinated through Envision by WorldStrides programs. The company provides leadership conferences and specialized events for students across the nation to meet with industry leaders across many various disciplines. the program also lets students visit important places in the country, such as various national monuments.

Last week, Xavier went to Washington D.C. for a week-long trip to visit with people who work in the nation’s capital.

Xavier wanted to go to this conference “to know that I can come back home to know what I can do here and find ways to become higher up in my community or anywhere just to know that I can be a leader to people and stand up for people,” he said.

To get the funds he needed for tuition to the conference, Xavier mowed lawns and did yard work for people in North Platte. Helping him out is his dad, T.J. Starr. T.J. said this is the first time somebody in his family has ever done something like this and especially so young.

“This is so different and new to us," T.J. Starr said. "My parents are in awe too because he’s 12 and I’m getting ready to ship him clear across the United States with no parents or nobody that he actually knows.”

They have raised half his tuition so far, as he posted flyers across North Platte, asking for people willing to hire him for yard work to raise the rest of the money. On the day he was flying out to Denver, he was cutting grass for five different lawns in the area.

“He’s willing to go through and do anything that a 12 almost 13-year-old would be willing to do at his age to raise the money for the rest of his tuition,” T.J. said.

Xavier said he thinks he was nominated because Jacobson noticed he was always willing to help other students around the classroom, whether that was with studying or making friends with people who needed a helping hand.

“He’s always been that type of kid that’s always took the initial step to help everybody else out," T.J. said. "From what he’s always told me and in my heart he always wants to help other people out before he helps himself out."

Xavier said he would like to be a person who stands up to bullying and make sure that everyone in North Platte is taken care of.

“If I was the mayor of North Platte, I would actually change a few things around town, make it not seem so, you hear sirens almost every day, make it where people can stop a lot more crime than there usually is," Xavier said. “… I would want to try to get people off the streets so there’s no more conflict between people so they have money just to get a home, just somewhere to live.”

Xavier came back from the conference Saturday.