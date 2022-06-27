From the Publisher: Courtesy of Tami Timmerman-Lashley at Lashley Land, get free access to our site this week

This week we celebrate the birth of America’s independence. And we at the North Platte Telegraph are excited to celebrate with you.

As west central Nebraska’s leading provider of local news and sports — in print and online — we’re enthusiastic about writing about the good works and good people of our community and 22-county region.

We write about the tough issues, too. We provide the information people need to understand and improve where we live. And we help businesses thrive by connecting them with customers.

We’re excited this Fourth of July to share all we do with our entire region by offering a week of free, unlimited access to nptelegraph.com through a partnership with Tami Timmerman-Lashley, Realtor at Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers.

In today’s fast paced, challenging world, you need information that is timely, accurate information that you can trust. We’ve been that voice for this community since 1881, when The Telegraph made its debut, and through related ancestor papers dating to Jan. 1, 1870, barely three years after the birth of North Platte itself.

Now, thanks to Tami Timmerman-Lashley, Realtor at Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers, you can enjoy unlimited access to our content for free.

The Telegraph has been a place where we could talk about — and witness — the success of our growing community, especially North Platte.

From Tuesday, June 28, through Monday, July 4, anyone, anywhere, can catch our round-the-clock digital coverage of news and sports.

That means access to breaking news, feature stories, Huskers, North Platte Knights, North Platte Plainsmen and other summer sports, photo galleries, columnists, letters to the editor and hundreds of videos that offer an added dimension to our reporting.

We are thrilled, along with Tami and Lashley Land, to extend this gift to everyone.

We hope that in a week of free and full access, nonsubscribers will see the enormous value in a digital subscription, which allows members to receive customized email newsletters, breaking news alerts and texts, access to the electronic replica of the printed newspaper and all the other bells and whistles that help subscribers get the most out of this wonderful place we live.

More people are reading more of our content than ever. For the next week, we hope to give those who haven’t tried us lately a chance to see all we can offer.

We are grateful to serve a vibrant community and region — bolstered by engaged people and innovative businesses — and we are grateful, along with Tami and Lashley Land and Recreational Brokers, to share a week of west central Nebraska’s unique story with everyone.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July.