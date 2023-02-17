Bills by state Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte to update 2020’s microTIF law and clarify when some mayors can vote in city council meetings are headed to the floor of the Legislature.

Urban Affairs Committee members last week voted 7-0 to advance Legislative Bill 33, the mayoral voting bill, and LB 98, which contains the microTIF adjustments.

LB 33 clarifies that mayors in first- or second-class cities can vote to break a tie when all council members are present and voting — as they currently can — or provide a deciding vote when one or more members are absent or abstain or council seats are temporarily vacant due to resignation or death.

Jacobson’s bill was inspired in part by a Nov. 15 North Platte City Council meeting when only five council members were present.

Those five fell one vote short of advancing an ordinance needed to implement voters’ Nov. 8 decision to raise the city sales tax by one-half cent to improve city recreation facilities. The measure was approved at subsequent meetings and enacted.

The microTIF bill, the second before senators in consecutive years to adjust former Sen. Mike Groene’s 2020 law, would have all the program’s property tax refunds for fixing or replacing older buildings go to the property owner who did them, even if he or she later sells the property.

LB 98 also would let city councils or village boards rescind authorization of microTIF, limit the number of projects approved each year and reject an application if it doesn’t meet microTIF’s legal requirements of conflict with their city’s or village’s comprehensive development plan.

Sen. Brian Hardin of Gering was among Urban Affairs Committee members voting to advance Jacobson’s two bills to the floor.

Legislative committees last week also advanced Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer’s “constitutional carry” firearms bill and a separate measure by the District 43 lawmaker to keep the state from restricting religious services more strictly than other groups “during a state of emergency.”

The Judiciary Committee voted 5-0, with two members absent and a third present but not voting, to send Brewer’s LB 77 to the full Legislature.

It would let Nebraskans eligible to carry a firearm keep it concealed without a permit and strip counties, cities and villages of power to regulate firearms except as specified in state law.

First-year Sen. Teresa Ibach of Sumner was part of the committee majority advancing the bill. Ibach, Jacobson, Hardin and Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman are among 26 cosponsors.

Two other “yes” votes in committee came from Sens. Justin Wayne, the panel’s chairman, and Justin McKinney, the other African American member of the Legislature. Both represent districts in northeast Omaha.

Both voted last year for Brewer’s 2021 version of the bill as long as it didn’t include a “carveout” meant to satisfy the Omaha and Lincoln police departments. LB 77 doesn’t include the carveout.

A split Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, which Brewer chairs, voted 5-3 to move his “First Freedom Act” to the floor. Hardin named it his 2023 priority bill last week.

LB 277 would allow people or religious organizations to sue if their “exercise of religion or religious service” has been or likely would be “burdened or restricted.” It also would let students from “an indigenous tribe of the United States or another country” wear tribal regalia at K-12, college or university functions.

Brewer joined Sens. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, Steve Halloran of Hastings, John Lowe of Kearney and Rita Sanders of Bellevue in voting to advance LB 277. Sens. Danielle Conrad and Jane Raybould of Lincoln and Megan Hunt of Omaha voted “no.”

With Hardin’s decision to prioritize the bill, three of western Nebraska’s five senators have named priority bills they want to guarantee receive floor debate during the rest of 2023’s 90-day session.

Brewer named his constitutional-carry bill his priority bill when he introduced it in January. Erdman last week gave his priority designation to LB 79, his latest bill to adopt a “consumption tax” on new products or services and abolish property, sales and income taxes.