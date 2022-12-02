 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fundraiser dinner for Lincoln County Sgt. Casey Nelms set for Dec. 10

A fundraiser for Sgt. Casey Nelms will be Dec. 10 at CB's Hideaway, 206 W. North Lake Road in North Platte. 

Nelms, who has been a member of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office for more than three decades, was recently diagnosed with spine, liver and kidney cancer. 

The fundraiser dinner will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and six different soups will be available along with cinnamon rolls. The event will be a freewill donation and there will also be a silent auction.

Individuals who are interested in making a donation for the auction can drop off items at the Sheriff's Office, 302 No. Jeffers St., or Bid D Auto in Sutherland, 310 S. Oak St. 

Pals Brewing Company will also be hosting a viewing party for the Army-Navy football game on Dec. 10, and donations for the Nelms fundraiser will be accepted as well.

