Gayle Reed, 1st woman to attain rank for North Platte Police Department, set to retire

Joy radiated from her face and filled the room with sunshine as Gayle Reed talked about her retirement from the North Platte Police Department.

After 44 years, Reed’s last day will be Friday. Now serving as an evidence technician, Reed began working at the age of 20 in 1978. A celebration will take place from 1-3 p.m. Friday in the conference room at the police department at 701 S. Jeffers St.

“I’ve always believed that if you can help someone and have that opportunity, God put you there for that reason,” Reed said. “That’s what you’re supposed to do, you’re supposed to help each other out.”

Reed said she truly believes you have to treat people the way you want to be treated and she is satisfied with the work she has done toward that end.

Growing up in Grant, other law enforcement members influenced her to pursue criminal justice in college.

“Through high school I kind of thought that sounds good,” Reed said. “I played volleyball in high school and I got a scholarship to McCook Community College.”

There she studied in the criminal justice program for two years to get her associate’s degree.

“When I graduated, I found out that North Platte Police had a cadet program,” Reed said. “I came up and applied.”

She was hired in July following graduation at 20 years old.

“You couldn’t be an officer until you turned 21,” Reed said. “When I turned 21 in January 1978, there was an opening in April so I applied for that and became a police officer at that point.”

There were other women that did other things in the department, Reed said.

“There was another gal at the department before I was,” Reed said, “but I think I was the only one that was considered a full sworn police officer.”

In July 1980, there was an opening for what was called a police officer II at that time, similar to a corporal or investigator today.

“I tested and I got promoted to that,” Reed said. “I worked as an investigator and on the street.”

In 1985, a sergeant position came open and Reed was promoted.

“I was the first woman to attain any rank in the department,” Reed said. “I ended up working with Mike Swain, who was the lieutenant at that time on that shift.”

They worked together until 1993 when Reed left the department for a short time. Swain would later become police chief.

Reed’s husband Clifford Alan Reed began to have health issues and she quit the department to help him run his business. They sold the business in 1995.

“Then Mary Ann Agler called me in 1994. I had been gone maybe 16 months,” Reed said. “She said, we’re hiring dispatchers, would you think about coming back.”

Reed talked it over with her husband and he thought it would be a good thing for her.

“So I worked in the dispatch center until 2000 and they were developing an evidence technician position,” Reed said. “I thought that sounds like a really good job and I’ve been doing that ever since, and it is a really good job.”

She has a lot of fun memories of her time with the department.

“Jim Ady was on light duty right after I started (as evidence technician),” Reed said. “Because I was evidence technician, they called me ET. He was like, well I don’t know, I don’t like that.”

Ady came up with a new nickname for Reed: “Evidence Troll.”

“It was kind of a joke,” Reed said. “People around here were calling me Troll and I was like, I don’t care.”

She said one day somebody said, “well when you come upon a Troll don’t you have to answer three questions.”

“I said, yes. and they go, what is it,” Reed said. “I said, did you seal it, did you tape it, did you initial it?”

The department, she said, is like a “big bunch of brothers and sisters” constantly picking on each other and coming up with nicknames.

“That’s what I’m going to miss,” Reed said, “that camaraderie because everybody’s always coming up with something.”

She said she’s got grandkids and great grandkids to spoil and a rescue dog to keep her occupied. A few trips are in the planning along with rekindling some fun activities.

“In high school I did some art projects and drawing and painting and I kind of want to get back into that,” Reed said. “I have a few ideas of stuff I want to do. I’m a craft person, so I like to do that.”

