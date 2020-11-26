Geiser: Disabled veterans eligible for park permits

Disabled veterans who are legal residents of Nebraska and who have been deemed 50% or more service-related or 100% disabled non-service connected and receive a pension from the Veterans Administration are eligible for one perpetual disabled veterans lifetime annual park entry permit at no fee. These veterans can also apply for a disabled veteran’s lifetime annual small game hunt/fish/fur harvest permit at no fee, which includes all state stamps.
An application form and signature from a Veterans Services officer is required. The application can be presented in person when applying for this permit.
Nebraska Game and Parks Service Centers can provide information and print out the application for the guests. However, the guests need to send the application to the Department of Veterans Affairs if they need certification or, to the permit section in Lincoln if they have already met the qualifications as a result of prior application for a disabled veteran hunt/fish permit.
To apply for a disabled veterans permit via the mail, fill out the application found at outdoornebraska.org and have it signed by a Veteran Services Office. Mail to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, PO Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.
Veterans age 64 and older who are legal residents of Nebraska are eligible for a veterans annual small game hunt/fish/fur harvest permit for $5. This permit includes all state stamps. A copy of a DD214 or a veteran indicator on the applicant’s Nebraska driver’s license must be presented in person at the time of application. If a copy of a DD214 is not available, an application form and signature from a Veterans Services officer is required.
The veteran hunt/fish/fur harvest permit must be renewed annually for $5. It may be renewed at any Game and Parks office, online or at one of our vendor locations. Renewal does not require a copy of a DD214 or an application form.
Muzzleloader deer season regulations
The statewide muzzleloader deer season starts Tuesday and runs the entire month. There are a few rules and regulations during this season that differ from the weeklong November firearm season that hunters need to be aware of.
Muzzleloader permits are open statewide, but hunters will still need permission when hunting private property. The permit allows for the taking of one deer of either sex. Unless the hunter has a permit allowing for the taking of mule deer in the Mule Deer Conservation Areas they will not be able to harvest mule deer in those areas with a muzzleloader. Hunters wanting a mule deer permit in the MDCA must enter a drawing for a permit during the June application period. Statewide buck permit holders are also restricted from hunting mule deer in the MDCA.
The MDCA restricted areas are the Platte, Buffalo, Frenchman and Republican units. A map of these units is available in the “2020 Big Game Guide.” Guides are available online at outdoornebraska.org, at local vendors or at Nebraska Game and Parks district offices.
River antlerless private land permits are valid from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31 with a muzzleloader and from Jan. 1 through Jan. 15 with any legal weapon. River antlerless deer hunters are not allowed to hunt on any state, federal or refuge areas but can hunt private land, with permission from landowners along a three-mile boundary of river systems. A map and description of the river areas open for legal hunting in the “2020 Big Game Guide.”
Deer harvested must be checked in using Telecheck within 48 hours of harvesting a deer and before 1 p.m. on the day following the close of the season. To use Telecheck, call the toll free number at 844-279-4564 or visit the Game and Parks web page and click the hunting tab.
Deer hunters must wear 400 square inches of hunter orange on their head, chest and back during the muzzleloader and late deer seasons.
Hunters needing more information about any hunting seasons are encouraged to visit the Game and Parks Commission website, read through the hunting guides or call your local Game and Parks offices to get the answers you need.
Information sought for unlawful killing of white-tailed deer
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking information about the unlawful shooting and wanton waste of a trophy-sized white-tailed buck on North River Road, northwest of North Platte.
The deer was believed to have been killed on Nov. 18. Rewards are being offered for information leading to a conviction of those responsible. If you have information related to this incident you may remain anonymous.
People who wish to report information may contact Conservation Officer Alex Hasenauer at 308-660-4671 or the Nebraska Wildlife Crimestoppers program at 800-742-7627. More information about the Wildlife Crimestoppers program may be found at outdoornebraska.gov/wildlifecrimestoppers.
Christmas at
the Codys’
The annual Christmas at the Codys’ held at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park will still take place this year but will look a little different due to COVID-19.
The public will not be allowed to tour inside the mansion this year but a drive-thru tour will be available. The drive tour of Christmas at the Codys’ will be held Dec. 15-23 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with a lighting ceremony today.
The event is free, but a $6 park permit is required per vehicle. Permits will be available on site or at outdoornebraska.org.
Eagle viewing
For the first time since 1988, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will not open its eagle viewing facilities to the public due to COVID-19. However, Lake Ogallala State Recreation Area will be open during the winter months for eagle viewing. Visitors can come out to the lake and see the eagles, which are attracted to the open water just below the dam during the winter months. Eagles will hunt for fish in areas of open water and can be seen and viewed from vehicles at Lake Ogallala.
Johnson Lake State Recreation Area is another location where eagles are prevalent during the winter months. While the J2 eagle facility will also be closed to the public, the recreation area is open all winter. Popular spots to see eagles at Johnson Lake are near the inlet and outlet areas of the lake.
Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly, bring binoculars or a spotting scope, and be careful not to approach the animals as this can scare them off.
While we are trying to social distance and keep our loved ones safe during this pandemic, the eagles will still be here this winter, and we can still go outdoors and be surrounded by these majestic animals.
