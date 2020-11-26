Geiser: Disabled veterans eligible for park permits

The veteran hunt/fish/fur harvest permit must be renewed annually for $5. It may be renewed at any Game and Parks office, online or at one of our vendor locations. Renewal does not require a copy of a DD214 or an application form.

Muzzleloader deer season regulations

The statewide muzzleloader deer season starts Tuesday and runs the entire month. There are a few rules and regulations during this season that differ from the weeklong November firearm season that hunters need to be aware of.

Muzzleloader permits are open statewide, but hunters will still need permission when hunting private property. The permit allows for the taking of one deer of either sex. Unless the hunter has a permit allowing for the taking of mule deer in the Mule Deer Conservation Areas they will not be able to harvest mule deer in those areas with a muzzleloader. Hunters wanting a mule deer permit in the MDCA must enter a drawing for a permit during the June application period. Statewide buck permit holders are also restricted from hunting mule deer in the MDCA.

The MDCA restricted areas are the Platte, Buffalo, Frenchman and Republican units. A map of these units is available in the “2020 Big Game Guide.” Guides are available online at outdoornebraska.org, at local vendors or at Nebraska Game and Parks district offices.