The North Platte High School Blue and Gold Speech Meet grew from 23 schools in 2022 to 32 teams at Saturday’s competition.

The number of individual competitors soared to 500 entries, up from the 350 entered last year. The Gering team won the large-school team sweepstakes with 224 points with Gothenburg High School in second, scoring 218. North Platte High School finished fifth with 68 team points.

Perkins County won the small-school division with 129 points (third overall) and Arnold took second with 64 points (sixth overall).

“This puts the Blue and Gold tournament up there as one of the largest tournaments we have attended this year,” NPHS coach Scott King said in an email.

Entries came from west-central and western Nebraska, spreading from Kearney to Gering and from Valentine to Dundy County-Stratton.

“Overall the day was a success for the NPHS Bulldog speech team,” King said. “We had 24 medalists on the day and came in fifth overall against some of the best schools in Class B speech. Gering, Ogallala and Gothenburg make up three of the top Class B schools in speech and are always highly competitive.”

King said some of the highlights for North Platte included Tuesday Allen, Joseph Roeder and Levi Luenenborg advancing to the championship finals in serious prose.

“This is the first varsity finals for Tuesday Allen and the first time we were able to put three in serious prose finals,” King said. “All three earned first place ballots in the preliminary rounds, and Joseph continued his perfect day with having only first place ballots throughout the finals as well. “

David Grandel won the team Bulldog award for his seventh place finish in varsity extemporaneous speaking, his first championship finals of the year.

“Our extemp team definitely showed their strength by placing four people into varsity finals and three more in novice finals,” King said.

Next up, the NPHS speech team travels to Gering on Friday and Ogallala on Saturday. It will host the Best of the West on Feb. 25, the final speech tournament of the regular season. The meet will also include a middle school division with Adams Middle School entering a team.

Individual varsity results (top three in each category):

Duet Acting: 1. Mason Barrett/Dominic Marostica — Gering; 2. Kaitlyn Peterson/Wyatt Soule — Gering; 3. Claire Vincent/Alec Winney — Gothenburg.

Entertainment Speaking: 1. Jack Aden — Gothenburg; 2. Mason McGreer — Perkins Co.; 3. Glory Naughtin — Sutherland.

Extemporaneous Speaking: 1. Caleb Most — Ogallala; 2. Max Schlothauer — Gering; 3. Natalie Peterson — Gering.

Informative Speaking: 1. Gavin Smith — Perkins Co.; 2. Caleb Most — Ogallala; 3. Emma Peterson — Gothenburg.

Oral Interpretation of Drama: 1. Abi Prohs, Thomas Connot, Dominic Marostica, Gavin De Los Santos, Hannah Boyd — Gering; 2. Zephaniah Henderson, Lily Kadolph, Regan Fuller, Sam Martindale, Max Schlothauer — Gering; 3. Emma Peterson, Kara Waskowiak, Emaleigh Rosse, Ally Goad — Gothenburg.

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: 1. Ella Cool — Arnold; 2. Parker Graves — Gothenburg; 3. Hannah Boyd — Gering.

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: 1. Kara Waskowiak — Gothenburg; 2. Regan Fuller — Gering; 3. Clara Scheunert — Perkins Co.

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: 1. Joseph Roeder, NPHS; 2. Brayan Cazares — Chase Co.; 3. Aphia Boyd — Gering.

Persuasive Speaking: 1. Maddie Seiler — Gering; 2. Gavin Smith — Perkins Co.; 3. Eli Busick — Perkins Co.

Program Oral Interpretation: 1. Kara Waskowiak — Gothenburg; 2. Kaitlyn Peterson — Gering; 3. Yasmin Monroy — Minutemen Speech Team.