 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Gering wins Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School

  • 0

Ten teams competed at the Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School on Monday.

The name of the annual meet was changed due to the national day commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Scott King, North Platte High School speech coach, opened the awards ceremony encouraging the students to recognize the power of words.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“I think that’s a fitting title given the day that we are performing on,” King said. “In 1839, Edward Bulwer-Lytton wrote ‘The pen is mightier than the sword.’ While a person with a weapon can cause change in this world, their weapon is limited to the area around them.”

He said that during the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. understood the power of words.

“He also understood that all of us, even the weakest one here today are in possession of a weapon that can impact the entire country or the entire world,” King said.

People are also reading…

Gering High School won the varsity meet with 154 points, while host North Platte finished second with 132. Aurora finished third in the team standings. In the novice division, North Platte won with 136 points, while Aurora took second.

  • Results (Top 3 in each discipline), varsity only:
  • Program of oral interpretation: 1, Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering; 2, Regan Fuller, Gering; 3, Caitlyn Enderle, Aurora.
  • Extemporaneous speaking: 1, Quade Lowe, NP; 2, Hunter Hothan, NP; 3, Max Schlothauer, Gering.
  • Oral interpretation of poetry: 1, Caitlyn Enderle, Aurora; 2, Regan Fuller, Gering; 3, Emma Bullerman, Aurora.
  • Informative speaking: 1, Kassidy Quandt, Aurora; 2, Aphia Boyd, Gering; 3, Jenna Hood, NP.
  • Persuasive speaking: 1, Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering; 2, Kylie Svboda, Aurora; 3, Madi Seiler, Gering.
  • Oral interpretation of drama: 1, Gering; 2, North Platte; 3, Aurora.
  • Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 1, Lauren Brown, Grand Island; 2, Katie Abbott, Hershey; 3, Cyrus Frazier, NP.
  • Duet/duo: 1, Levi Luenenborg and Joseph Roeder, NP; 2, Kylie Svboda and Dawson Stolpe, Aurora; 3, Lauren Brown and Hannah Madison, GI.
  • Entertainment speaking: 1, Brandy Bode, Hershey; 2, Glory Naughtin, Sutherland; 3, Abi Prohs, Gering.
  • Oral interpretation of serious prose: 1, Joseph Roeder, NP; 2, Aphia Boyd, Gering; 3, Xaivria Lemmer, NP.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out

BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]

The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News