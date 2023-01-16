Gering wins Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School

Ten teams competed at the Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School on Monday.

The name of the annual meet was changed due to the national day commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Scott King, North Platte High School speech coach, opened the awards ceremony encouraging the students to recognize the power of words.

“I think that’s a fitting title given the day that we are performing on,” King said. “In 1839, Edward Bulwer-Lytton wrote ‘The pen is mightier than the sword.’ While a person with a weapon can cause change in this world, their weapon is limited to the area around them.”

He said that during the Civil Rights Movement, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. understood the power of words.

“He also understood that all of us, even the weakest one here today are in possession of a weapon that can impact the entire country or the entire world,” King said.

Gering High School won the varsity meet with 154 points, while host North Platte finished second with 132. Aurora finished third in the team standings. In the novice division, North Platte won with 136 points, while Aurora took second.

Results (Top 3 in each discipline), varsity only:

Program of oral interpretation: 1, Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering; 2, Regan Fuller, Gering; 3, Caitlyn Enderle, Aurora.

Extemporaneous speaking: 1, Quade Lowe, NP; 2, Hunter Hothan, NP; 3, Max Schlothauer, Gering.

Oral interpretation of poetry: 1, Caitlyn Enderle, Aurora; 2, Regan Fuller, Gering; 3, Emma Bullerman, Aurora.

Informative speaking: 1, Kassidy Quandt, Aurora; 2, Aphia Boyd, Gering; 3, Jenna Hood, NP.

Persuasive speaking: 1, Kaitlyn Peterson, Gering; 2, Kylie Svboda, Aurora; 3, Madi Seiler, Gering.

Oral interpretation of drama: 1, Gering; 2, North Platte; 3, Aurora.

Oral interpretation of humorous prose: 1, Lauren Brown, Grand Island; 2, Katie Abbott, Hershey; 3, Cyrus Frazier, NP.

Duet/duo: 1, Levi Luenenborg and Joseph Roeder, NP; 2, Kylie Svboda and Dawson Stolpe, Aurora; 3, Lauren Brown and Hannah Madison, GI.

Entertainment speaking: 1, Brandy Bode, Hershey; 2, Glory Naughtin, Sutherland; 3, Abi Prohs, Gering.

Oral interpretation of serious prose: 1, Joseph Roeder, NP; 2, Aphia Boyd, Gering; 3, Xaivria Lemmer, NP.