German defense team attacks Carter's credibility, Ambrosek takes stand

IMPERIAL — Keonna N. Carter’s credibility came under attack Thursday morning during cross-examination of the co-defendant in the Kevin S. German murder trial.

“We have to take your word, don’t we, Ms. Carter,” German’s attorney Clarence Mock III asked her during the sixth day of testimony. “You, who has made up numerous lies, half-truths and outright distortions throughout this case. Isn’t that right?”

“Yes,” the 24-year-old Taylorsville, Utah, native responded.

German is charged with first-degree murder and felony kidnapping of Annika Swanson, 22, of Imperial, in November 2019.

He also is charged with a second count of felony kidnapping for allegedly holding Eve Ambrosek captive for three days.

Mock challenged Carter on changing versions of the story that she has told in her initial interview with law enforcement, a proffer agreement, a deposition and her trial testimony that began Wednesday morning.

He focused on her actions early Nov. 14, 2019, when Swanson was left at the bottom of an 8-foot-deep irrigation drainage pipe beside an earthen dam near Imperial. Her body was discovered by law enforcement a week later.

Carter testified Wednesday that she remained in the front passenger seat of her Hyundai Elantra as German removed Swanson from the trunk, then ordered her first to drink windshield wiper fluid poured from a bottle that was in the vehicle and then to climb down into the pipe.

“I didn’t do anything at the tube,” Carter said.

“Well, so you say,” Mock responded.

Mock asked Carter how it was that Carter’s DNA, not German’s, that was found on a container outside the pipe. The container had a green residue that tested positive for methanol — an ingredient in the washer fluid.

“It was you that took that wiper fluid ... and said, ‘Drink this, b——-,’” Mock said.

“No,” Carter responded.

Mock also asked about a bottle of vegetable oil that was found at the bottom of the pipe. Carter, who was moving to a new apartment in Fort Collins, Colorado, had previously placed a large box of kitchen supplies into the back seat of the Hyundai.

She confirmed Mock’s assertion that German had never gotten into the box previously nor knew the contents.

“The only other person who could get into the box was you. Right?” Mock said.

“Yes,” she said.

“So somehow the vegetable oil magically appears at the bottom of the tube, but you had nothing to do with it?,” Mock asked.

“Right,” Carter responded.

Carter agreed with Mock’s assessment that she was a jealous person and that the extent of German’s relationship with Ambrosek was a sore spot to her. It was aggravated by Swanson’s making a comment to German with Carter within earshot that she was receiving texts from Ambrosek, or “his girlfriend” as she put it.

Carter said Swanson pulled her aside in a bedroom in Russ Mann’s trailer Nov. 13 and told her that she was “just trying to be helpful, but you need to know the truth about Kevin and Eve.”

“Essentially that just made you even angrier, didn’t it,” Mock asked.

“Yes,” Carter responded.

Carter said the conversation led to a confrontation in the Hyundai with German shortly afterward as the two seemingly began a drive back to Colorado.

“You basically unloaded on him, didn’t you,” Mock asked, and Carter agreed.

She said German then turned the vehicle around and drove back to Mann’s residence. He went inside the trailer, came out with Swanson and told her to get in the car.

Carter said German stopped the vehicle on the side of a county road shortly after they left Mann’s residence and she assaulted Swanson after both got out of the car. Carter said she hit Swanson, kicked her multiple times and stood on her neck.

“You were in a rage, weren’t you,” Mock asked.

“Yes,” Carter said.

Ambrosek also took the stand Thursday. She said she met German, who is three years older than her, during her freshman year in high school. The relationship started with online chats on Facebook but became romantic by the end of the school year.

She said the two drifted apart after high school but occasionally reconnected online. She said she reached out to him in August 2019 as she was dealing with an abusive relationship, and German offered to take her on a road trip to California and then Louisiana.

Ambrosek said the relationship became sexual again during the trip, and he lived with her in Imperial for about a month when they got back to Imperial.

She testified that she felt German was her “one true love” but she also was aware of his connection with Carter in Fort Collins, Colorado. Carter had told German that she was pregnant with triplets, Ambrosek said, and while they weren’t a couple, he planned to be involved with raising his kids.

Ambrosek said she became suspicious of the extent of the relationship because German was constantly texting or calling Carter and would leave the room in the latter situation.

Ambrosek testified that her relationship soon soured with German and he returned to Colorado. She didn’t see him again until November and the reunion was less than pleasant.

Ambrosek said on Nov. 12 she agreed to a meeting to trade costume jewelry for methamphetamine. Instead, she said, German and Carter pulled up to the meeting place in the Hyundai and German told her to get in the front passenger seat. She said German got back into the car, showed her a handgun and began driving as Carter, sitting in the back seat, began punching her.

Ambrosek said German drove out to rural Chase County, telling her along the way that she had “f—-ed up,” and Carter kept calling her a “dumb b——” as she continued to hit her.

“(German) said I owed (him) money and that I had to learn to keep my mouth shut,” she said.

Once they arrived at the location, the three got out of the car and Carter began hitting and kicking her until German told her to stop. German then ordered Ambrosek to the back of the vehicle, where he was standing, and he choked her and slammed her back into the vehicle.

Ambrosek said she was also presented a choice: She could return to Colorado with them to be prostituted out to repay the debt, or he could kill her.

Douglas Warner, a special prosecutor from the state attorney general’s office, asked Ambrosek how she interpreted the seriousness of German’s offer.

“That I was in deep s—-,” she responded.

German’s attorney Denise Frost pointed out inconsistencies in Ambrosek’s testimony during the start of her cross-examination, which will continue Friday morning.

Frost said Ambrosek did not state that German had a gun in her initial interviews with law enforcement authorities on Nov. 21 and 23, 2019.

“I made a mistake,” Ambrosek responded about her answer then.

Frost asked how she could make a mistake in remembering whether someone pointed a gun at her.

“Because I was in a panic,” Ambrosek responded.

That was the first of several times in which Frost pointed out inconsistencies between Ambrosek’s testimony compared with her previous answers in interviews or a deposition.

Ambrosek responded that she did not recall the answers she had given previously, and on each occasion, Frost would have her view the transcripts to refresh her recollection.

Frost eventually asked her what the difference was that she could recall things differently Thursday than previously.

Ambrosek indicated her mind was more clear now in recalling an emotional event.

“It’s not something you can calm down from really easy,” Ambrosek told Frost.