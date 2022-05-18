German man, make cross-country trek to raise awareness for rare diseases in children, passes through North Platte

Jörg Richter will hop on his white hybrid bike on Thursday morning and make the ride from North Platte to Arnold.

Sticking to back roads and frontage roads, its about a 55 to 60 mile trip — and what seems likely to be his next stop in a planned ride from San Francisco to New York City.

But it’s more than that for the Würzburg, Germany, native, who is making the coast-to-coast ride to raise awareness about rare diseases in children.

Richter made a stop in Arnold during a similar trip four years ago and met a farmer as he reached the village limits.

“By the time I rode into town five minutes later, the whole town already knew about me. Arnold is apparently one big Facebook group,” said Richter, who rides in support of the organization Care-for-Rare America. “The farmer jumped off his tractor and hopped on (a computer).”

Richter also met a family in Arnold that had recently lost a daughter to a rare disease as well.

“The connection was instantly there. You didn’t have to explain anything else,” Richter said. “We stay in contact, and there are special moments like this across the U.S..”

Richter, 62, left San Francisco on March 22, and his goal is to ride about 45 to 65 miles each day, taking a day off at least once a week for recovery.

A former firefighter, who spent 11 years in service, he stops in fire stations about 90% of the time during his cross-country journeys.

He made the journey from Ogallala to North Platte on Tuesday and spent the day at both Fire Station 1 and 2. Richter said stations across the country have been accommodating, and he usually calls ahead of his arrival.

Four years ago, he arrived in a town in South Dakota. The fire station was locked up for the night, but he made contact with the county sheriff.

That individual had keys to the station and let Richter in.

“He said, ‘Make yourself at home, there’s beer in the fridge. Make yourself at home.’ I did my laundry and had a couple beers as well,” Richter said.

This is his third cross-county trip since 2015 and he anticipates he will arrive at a fire station in New York in the final days of August or early September.

It will be the completion of an approximate 6,500-mile journey, the majority traveled on backroads.

The lone exception was the 160-mile stretch from Tucson, Arizona, to Lordsburg, New Mexico, which he made as he rode along the shoulder of Interstate 10.

Glass, metal and other objects he’s dealt with have resulted in the majority of the nine flat tires he has encountered so far.

Like the two before, he is making the trip solo. The initial motivation came when three of his close friends all died within a short time period.

The friends had talked about making a bike ride across the U.S., and Richter said after their deaths “I’m not going to postpone anything anymore.”

“The three friends were the initial trigger for me but I thought, ‘I’m not going to do that just for my personal pleasure. There should be some bigger sense to it.’”

One of his friends had a child with a rare disease which helped connect him with Care-for-Rare organization, which was formed in Munich, Germany, and has a office in Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Richter has also completed a number of rides in Europe — including from Munich to Madrid, Spain, in 2018, through a number of states surrounding Germany in ’19 and through the French and Swiss Alps in ’20.

His two previous American cross-country rides started in Seattle and San Francisco in ’15 and ’18, respectively. He thought the latter would be the final one, but had a change of heart.

“I felt I had cycled all the roads I wanted to cycle in the U.S and had been through all the national parks,” Richter said. “But I guess I did it again. I keep thinking somebody is going to shake me and say the dream is over but it goes on and on.”