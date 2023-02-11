A district judge in Chase County Friday sentenced Kevin S. German to spend the rest of his life in prison for kidnapping and murdering Annika Swanson, found in an irrigation drainage pipe near Imperial in November 2019.

District Judge Patrick Heng sentenced German, 27, of Colorado Springs to concurrent terms of 60 to 80 years in prison for second-degree murder of Swanson and life for her kidnapping. He received 30 to 36 more months for first-degree false imprisonment of Eve Ambrosek. All are felonies.

German will receive 1,176 days' credit on the second-degree murder charge for the time he spent in jail since his arrest, Heng ruled.

He initially pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder of Swanson and two counts of first-degree kidnapping of the two women. A Chase County jury Aug. 3 found German guilty of the amended charges.

Co-defendant Keonna N. Carter, who testified against German, was sentenced on Nov. 18, to 40 to 50 years in prison for felony first-degree assault. Carter, 25, of Taylorsville, Utah, also received a consecutive term of 30 to 36 months for Ambrosek's abduction.

Ambrosek had testified during trial proceedings that on Nov. 12, 2019, German and Carter beat and later held her against her will for three days. Carter, German’s girlfriend, was upset over a relationship that Ambrosek had with German when the two were attending Chase County High School. German is a 2014 graduate of the school.

Ambrosek had also testified that German removed Swanson from the trailer where Ambrosek was being held, dragged Swanson to his car and drove away.

Swanson’s body was found Nov. 24, 2019, at the bottom of an 8-foot drainage pipe beside an earthen dam.