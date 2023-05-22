Giving Day brought in $570,045 this year for local non-profit organizations. That is the most ever received during a Giving Day event. The figure includes all online, mail and walk-in donations.

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation coordinates Giving Day; this year there were 80 organizations listed to receive donations. Giving Day is always at the beginning of May. This year it was on May 8, and early giving began several days before then.

There were 684 unique donors, and a total of 1,291 donations. The five organizations receiving the most Giving Day donations were:

North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Trust: $136,868 from 89 unique donors.

Cody Park Tennis Court Fund: $60,650 from 16 unique donors.

Lincoln County Ag Society: $59,550 from 32 unique donors.

KJLT AM/FM/KJTF: $39,076 from 84 unique donors.

Community Connections: $25,460 from 59 unique donors.

For more information go to northplattegiving.org.

Click on “Leaderboards” to see all of the organizations, their donation totals and organization description.