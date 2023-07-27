People lined up at the Lincoln County Fair for their chance to rope a goat on a hot Thursday evening.

The object was for a roping pair to lasso a goat in the shortest amount of time. One had to cleanly rope the head with no feet, and the other had to get the back two feet, also known as the heel position. Only roping one foot would add a time penalty to the total.

Anything else would result in a no time, but luckily everybody had many tries.

Before the event, people could be seen roping each other by the legs to practice.

The winners of the first roping were Zach Merritt, at the heel and Matt Fattig roping the head. They placed first with a time of 14.85 seconds between three goats.

Goat roping is relatively relaxed, involving participants of all ages and small goats that pose little risk to the ropers. Many cowboys can be seen with a rope in one hand and beer in the other.

“Being prepared when the goat leaves the chute is the main thing,” Merritt said.

They said the secret to their success was not missing. Not missing was what made sure they won. Obviously, if they missed they would not have won.

They said shoes are also critical, but Fattig said he picked whatever pair out of the camper that day in no particular fashion. His friends teased him from the benches, asking him all sorts of questions and egging him on about his “profession.”