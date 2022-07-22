GoFundMe seeks $5,000 for volunteer firefighters after July 12 Lake McConaughy blaze

Residents in Keith County and near Lake McConaughy are being asked to contribute funds toward volunteer fire departments who stopped a recent grass fire from reaching a major lake outpost.

Brule-area resident Dawn Florance has organized an online GoFundMe campaign that aims to raise $5,000 for eight area departments that responded to the July 12 fire in the Lakeview area along Lake Mac’s south shore.

About $1,875 had been raised through the online effort as of midday Friday, according to the “Lake McConaughy Volunteer Fire Departments” GoFundMe page.

To contribute, visit gf.me/v/c/lmgs/lake-mcconaughy-volunteer-fire-departments.

The fast-moving grass fire was reported about 2 p.m. July 12 west of the main Lakeview Road access north from U.S. Highway 26, the Keith County News reported.

Swirling winds from the south drove the blaze that blackened 700 acres. No injuries were reported, the Ogallala newspaper said, but a steel building on Lakeview Road’s west side sustained damage.

Volunteer firefighters responded from the Arthur, Keystone-Lemoyne, Ogallala, Garden County, Brule, Big Springs and Paxton departments, the News said.