Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cheryl Schepker, mother of Capt. Dustin R. Lukasiewicz, USMC, spoke Monday about how Memorial Day came to mean so much more to her after her son died in a helicopter crash while serving as a U.S. Marine.

In 2015, the helicopter pilot volunteered to extend his deployment to offer humanitarian aid after Nepal was devastated by a massive earthquake.

She spoke to “Dusty” for the last time on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2015, two days before the crash.

“When I was a child growing up in Denver, Memorial Day didn’t have the same significance that it does for me today,” Schepker said. “As time went on, I became a young mother with three kids and I had the opportunity to help with one of the most memorable trips that I have ever taken. It was an American History trip to the eastern part of the country.“

During that trip, the group toured Washington, D.C., and in particular Arlington National Cemetery where Schepker had an experience that left a lasting impression on her.

A funeral was taking place in another part of the cemetery and she said the sound of TAPS wafting its way across the grounds, tears began to run down her face.

“My heart ached for all those soldiers, for all those mother and fathers and spouses and siblings that were left to mourn those soldiers,” Schepker said. “At that moment, I realized that Memorial Day was very, very personal to those who were left to mourn but also to those who appreciated the service of those soldiers.

“For the last eight years I’ve had my own personal stake in Memorial Day,” Schepker said. “On May 12, 2015, my son ‘Dusty’ gave me my gold.”

She said the men and women on that helicopter “represented us, the United States. They volunteered for a mission to make a difference. May we all continue the work they started.”

Schepker shared her story at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial as well later in the day on Monday.

The program at Fort McPherson began with a flyover by the 155th Air Refueling Wing/173rd Air Refueling Squadron out of Lincoln. The Pantheon Squadron out of Pueblo, Colorado, then closed the Fort McPherson ceremony with a flyover before making its way to North Platte to open the 20th Century Veterans Memorial program there.

The Heartland Quilters Guild presented Quilts of Valor to six veterans at the 20th Century Veterans Memorial Day ceremony.