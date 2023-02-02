Three North Platte organizations lead west central Nebraska tourism groups or attractions receiving a combined $110,172 in new grants from Nebraska Tourism, the state government’s tourism promotion agency.

The Golden Spike Tower & Visitor Center’s $45,782 award not only led the region but was also the second-largest grant among $769,334 awarded to 66 organizations statewide.

The award will be used as part of the tower’s promotion of North Platte Rail Days in August as well as general marketing, Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks said in a Wednesday press release.

Visit North Platte, the formerly named North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau, received $14,840 to support its 2023 tourism marketing. The local agency is largely supported by the county’s 4% lodging tax.

The Prairie Arts Center in the downtown Canteen District also received $14,000 for promoting its 2023 offerings, Nebraska Tourism said.

A total of 88 organizations requested $1.45 million from the state’s latest cycle of Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant awards, the state agency said.

“The grant programs are designed to encourage communities in all corners of the state to market their destination or event to potential visitors,” Ricks said in the press release.

“Increasingly, people are considering Nebraska as a travel destination, so it is important to demonstrate everything our state has to offer.”

Other west central Nebraska tourism organizations receiving state grants this cycle are:

Western Nebraska Tourism Coalition, $10,000 for marketing promotions.

Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce, $9,000 for promotion of Lexington's brand.

Cherry County Tourism, Valentine, $9,000 for marketing promotions.

Gothenburg Chamber of Commerce, $5,500 for marketing promotions.

Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway, Mullen, $5,000 for marketing promotions.

Custer County Agricultural Society, Broken Bow, $4,500 for promoting the rodeo during the county fair.

Keith County Visitors Committee, Ogallala, $2,550 for marketing promotions.