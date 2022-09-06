Goodfellow Shoe Fund to mark diamond anniversary with Thursday reception

The Goodfellow Shoe Fund has provided footwear for Lincoln County students in need for more than seven decades. And over that time it has not been unusual for past recipients to come back and provide support for the program.

Fund president Jana Greenwood received a donation from an 85-year-old man Tuesday morning. The man had received a pair of shoes, along with his six brothers and sisters, during the organization's first year in 1947.

"He said, 'I'll never forget that day and the kindness of the organization,'" Greenwood said. "You hear those stories and it makes you feel pretty good."

The organization will mark its diamond anniversary (75 years) Thursday with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.

"It's just too good of a milestone to not celebrate," Greenwood said. "The mission is still the same as it was when it started."

Representatives from five North Platte organizations — the American Legion Auxiliary, PTA Council, Camp Fire Girls, Girl Scouts and the American Red Cross — came together in 1947 to form the shoe fund with the mission of purchasing footwear for students between 2 and 18 years old.

Forty-seven pairs of shoes were purchased in the first year. The numbers grew from there.

The program averaged about 488 pairs annually before the pandemic, and reached as high as 657 pairs within the past seven years.

Greenwood said the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the numbers with schools not having in-person classes; 226 pairs were bought from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022, for students throughout Lincoln County.

Money for shoes is donated through businesses, organizations and individuals. Goodfellow places red cans for contributions in more than 20 businesses for about a month over the holidays, and five businesses display the cans year-round. Goodfellow also hosts a annual "dine-out day" at KFC from which proceeds are donated to the organization.

Families interested in being program recipients can fill out applications at the Health and Human Service Craft State Office Building, 200 S. Silber Ave. in North Platte.

Greenwood said the organization's busiest months are July and August. Greenwood said 185 pairs of shoes have been purchased since July 18. Recipients can receive shoes every six months through April, or a month before the end of the school year.

The Sports Shoppe and Brown's Shoe Fit are partners with Goodfellow in North Platte and work with the applicants on footwear selection and fitting.

The program has 33 volunteers, said Greenwood, who assisted applicants as a volunteer shoe buyer in 2015 before she became Goodfellow president two years ago.

Her term in office ends in October, but likely not her involvement with the organization.

"It's definitely about the children," she said. "It's helping them get something as small as shoes ... and them knowing that there is someone who cares."