LINCOLN — Gov. Jim Pillen will host five town hall events on June 28 and June 29 in a tour of west-central and west Nebraska.

During those town halls, Pillen will talk about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and take questions from attendees, according to a press release from his office.

Pillen will also make remarks at the groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg.

All events are open to the public.

The schedule:

June 28

Noon: Phelps/Gosper Chamber of Commerce & Farm Bureau Town Hall, Sun Theater, 417 West Ave., Holdrege.

2 p.m.: Groundbreaking for new fertilizer plant, Industrial Park Road, Gothenburg.

5:30 p.m.: Town hall event, Handlebend, 215 Douglas St., O’Neill.

June 29

9:30 a.m.: Town Hall event, Mid Plains Community College, 715 E. U.S. Highway 20, Valentine.

11:30 a.m. MT: Town hall event, Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main St., Chadron.

1:30 p.m. MT: Town hall event, Driftwood Restaurant, 118 N. Spruce St., Ogallala.