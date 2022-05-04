Gov. Pete Ricketts says Nebraska in strong legal position for South Platte River water rights

Nebraska leaders enjoy a strong legal position in turning the unfinished 1894 Perkins County Canal into reality, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday in North Platte.

He reiterated during a morning town-hall meeting that completing the irrigation canal from Colorado’s Sedgwick County into Keith County likely will take eight to 10 years even if unchallenged.

But should Colorado dispute Nebraska’s right to build the canal, it’ll have to contend with the clear language of the 1923 South Platte River Compact, Ricketts told about 45 people at NebraskaLand Bank’s headquarters.

“The compact is pretty straightforward. It’s only about seven pages long,” he said. “While Colorado might try to do something to challenge this, we’re on pretty strong ground with this agreement.”

Ricketts also heard from the other side of the state line during the town hall, during which he touted a newly enacted tax-cut bill and other measures passed by the 2022 Legislature.

They included Legislative Bill 1015, which invokes Nebraska’s right to finish the canal. The compact only requires Colorado to put water in it if Nebraska builds it, Ricketts said.

Jim Tolentino, who lives in the Sedgwick County seat of Julesburg, said farmers and ranchers there feel caught between Nebraska’s canal project and the Front Range’s demands for more South Platte River water.

“How are we in northeast Colorado going to protect our water rights, not only from Nebraska but from Denver as well?” he asked Ricketts.

“I’m not saying don’t build it. We want to help Nebraska,” he added. “But we want to keep our livelihood.”

The Colorado Legislature’s northeastern members would have to work in that body for Sedgwick County’s interests, Ricketts replied.

But it’s likely, he added, that some water from a completed canal will percolate into Sedgwick County’s groundwater — as it’s expected to do in Keith County — and benefit agricultural producers in both counties that way.

Tolentino invited Ricketts to come to Julesburg and meet with people there about the canal. The Nebraska governor visited more with him after the hour-long town-hall session.

After the meeting, Tolentino said Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has ignored farmers and ranchers east of the Front Range and has never traveled east of Fort Morgan since his 2018 election.

“Our water rights in our area are going further and further west, not east,” said Tolentino, who grew up near Ovid and whose father worked on Sedgwick County farms and ranches.

Through a spokesman, Polis in February called the Perkins canal a “canal to nowhere” and a “boondoggle” that “is unlikely to ever be built.”

Tolentino said helping Nebraska preserve its share of South Platte water can help his county, which is building a new school in Julesburg and stands to benefit from North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC meatpacking plant.

“The producers along that river are more than willing to help” with the canal, Tolentino said. “If we’re going to protect our interests, we need to help Nebraska protect theirs.”

The 1923 compact allows Colorado unlimited rights to tap the river from its sources to the Logan-Washington county line between Brush and Sterling.

From there to the state line, the Perkins canal — if completed — would have senior water rights to “Lower Division” Colorado water users whose rights are dated after Dec. 17, 1921.

Colorado also may reserve 35,000 acre-feet of water in that area under the accord, ratified by Congress in 1926.

The abandoned canal, also known as the South Divide Canal, must generally follow its original surveyed Sedgwick County route under the 1923 compact. Perkins County pioneers dug about 16 miles there in 1894 before funds ran out.

Once in Nebraska, the canal and a series of small storage reservoirs are expected to run through southern Keith County.

The compact says Colorado would have to supply it up to 500 cubic feet per second of water from mid-October through the end of March. Colorado must send Nebraska 120 cfs in the river itself during irrigation season.

Nebraska officials say water would return to the South Platte through “return flows” from irrigators’ land and the canal’s end in either Keith County or Lincoln County.

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is just starting design work, Ricketts said Wednesday. The Legislature provided $53.5 million for startup costs but will need to allocate at least $500 million in all to build it, he said.

“So there won’t be anything people will see as far as moving dirt or anything any time over the next couple of years,” the governor said.

Lincoln County Commissioner Joe Hewgley, one of several local leaders at the town-hall meeting, thanked Ricketts for fighting to ensure Nebraska retains its share of South Platte water.

Though 500 cfs over half the year “is a trickle,” Hewgley said, “for us to get a trickle, you have to get that trickle through the Julesburg area.”

On other subjects, Ricketts said:

» Construction of a 100-slip marina at Lake McConaughy should proceed relatively quickly. Senators cleared the way with LB 1023, the product of a special Unicameral committee including water projects statewide.

“That one I expect to move faster” than the Perkins canal, Ricketts said, “because we don’t have to go through a lot of hoops.”

» Lawmakers’ passage of a major tax-cut package (LB 873) means more than one-fifth of Nebraska’s state budget is being devoted to property tax relief through tax credits.

Ricketts said he has stayed true throughout his eight years in office to the idea that state tax revenue — especially when it comes in above projections — “isn’t my money. It’s not my agencies’ money. ... It’s your money.”

» The next governor and Legislature must follow through with replacing the aged Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln with an “all-new replacement facility” elsewhere.

Senators set aside $270 million for a replacement prison but failed to appropriate the funds for use as they fought over likewise-thwarted sentencing reforms.

“At some point, Senator, you and your colleagues are going to have to tackle that one,” Ricketts said to North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson, whom he appointed Feb. 23 and who hosted the town hall at his bank.

County Commissioner Chris Bruns, one of Jacobson’s two opponents for a full District 42 term, also attended the session. Brenda Fourtner is the third candidate in next Tuesday’s primary.

