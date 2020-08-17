Gov. Pete Ricketts Monday signed Legislative Bill 1021, state Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill to encourage rehabilitation of aged homes and business buildings in Nebraska’s 90 non-metro counties.
If adopted by a city or village, LB 1021 would let owners of such buildings in “substandard and blighted” areas receive refunds of property taxes generated by increases in their taxable value if they fix them up or replace them within two years of committing to do so.
Eligible buildings must be at least 60 years old. Their estimated taxable values after completion couldn’t exceed $250,000 for single-family homes, $1 million for multifamily or commercial buildings and $10 million for a building on the National Register of Historic Places.
LB 1021 won a rare unanimous 49-0 vote from lawmakers for final approval on the 2020 Legislature’s final day Thursday.
