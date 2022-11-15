Governor’s recent state board appointments include 4 from North Platte

Four North Platte residents are among six west central Nebraskans recently appointed or reappointed to state boards or commissions by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Dan O’Neill, owner of the Kwik Stop convenience-store chain, has been appointed to the Nebraska Educational Telecommunications Commission. The 11-member panel oversees the TV, radio and digital operations of Nebraska Public Media.

Molly O’Holleran, a former member of the Nebraska State Board of Education, has been reappointed to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education. She joined the panel in December 2020.

Connie Brittan of North Platte has been named to the Nebraska Grape and Winery Board, while Judy Pederson has been appointed to the Nebraska Commission on Housing and Homelessness.

Ricketts also has reappointed Don Batie of Lexington and Devin Brundage of Gothenburg to the Nebraska Natural Resources Commission. Batie has been the commission’s vice chairman the past two years.