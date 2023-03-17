International flavor well established at GPH

TODD VON KAMPEN

North Platte residents need look no further than their hospital to see the international recruiting Nebraska leaders hope will bolster the state’s workforce.

Great Plains Health, west central Nebraska’s largest hospital, has long capitalized on federal immigration programs aimed at bolstering the ranks of rural medical professionals.

Its international flavor includes Sheryl Jay Sagreb and Marnellie Stevens, who both grew up in the Philippines, and Dr. Guido Molina, who became a physician in his native Peru but found better career opportunities in the United States.

They and staffers from nations like India, Brazil and Serbia are an indispensable resource for fulfilling GPH’s mission, said current CEO Ivan Mitchell.

“We need people to care for our patients and for our community,” said Mitchell, who picked up where predecessor Mel McNea left off in looking abroad to fill staffing needs.

“If we want to fix this (shortage) and step up at our medical schools, that’s great. But I’ve got to have people to fill those positions. If you have a heart attack, you need someone to care for you.”

GPH isn’t alone in eyeing other lands to bolster its job roster, even before the projected early 2025 opening of Sustainable Beef LLC adds 875 direct jobs and hundreds more indirect ones to North Platte’s help-wanted list.

North Platte Public Schools recently hired seven Filipino teachers to fill vacancies after applications from U.S. residents dramatically declined.

The district started seeking international applicants through the Teach-USA organization about three years ago, human resources director Kevin Mills told The Telegraph in January. The Filipino teachers have signed three-year contracts, with an option for two more years, he said.

Sagreb, 37, and Stevens, 41, would offer them encouraging reviews of their adopted nation and community.

Sagreb, a registered nurse in GPH’s surgery department, grew up in Baguio on the main Philippine island of Luzon north of Manila.

She said finding jobs “was rough on nurses all over the world” when she achieved RN status in 2007. Though she had a nursing job in a Baguio hospital, she applied for an H-1B visa to work in the United States.

Sagreb obtained her visa in 2009 and got a nursing job with a home health agency in Rockville, Maryland. She moved home in 2011 to be close to her mother, who had a heart attack two days after her return and died of colon cancer in May 2018.

Sagreb, who married Jorgie Supapo the year she came home, got another Baguio hospital job. But her heart was still across the Pacific, leading her on a three-year quest for permanent U.S. residency starting in 2014.

“Actually, it was my mom who said if the U.S. is for you, it’s for you,” she said.

After failing to land a South Carolina hospital job in 2018, Sagreb was referred to GPH by the PassportUSA placement agency. Mitchell and Rayan Moore, the hospital’s perioperative director, interviewed her by telephone.

“I only knew about the East Coast and the West Coast,” she said. “When I say I’m in Nebraska, (friends) say, ‘What is Nebraska?’”

But when a PassportUSA agent drove her from Denver to North Platte in March 2019 — Supapo and their now 4-year-old son, Ozzy, came three months later — she was delighted to see “it’s like it was in the Philippines. We had fields and horses.”

Stevens, a GPH laboratory technician from the Manila suburb of Cainta, had been in North Platte six years and Nebraska 11 years when Sagreb arrived.

She and her two siblings grew up poor. “We couldn’t brush our teeth because we couldn’t afford toothpaste,” she said. “That’s how poor I was.”

But their parents “made a vow: ‘We’re going to make our kids finish college.’” Stevens did in 2002.

She worked as a neurology technician and then a lab technician in Manila to help put her brother through college. Then Stevens set her eyes on America.

A Kansas-based agent helped her land a position at Sidney Regional Medical Center. Stevens arrived in the Panhandle city in October 2008, on a three-year H-1B visa as Sagreb first was.

Her agent “just told me it was a small town, but of course I Googled them,” she said. “I didn’t really care. They had a job, and there was a Catholic church.”

Soon she also had a boyfriend. “My co-workers told me I needed a friend” and introduced her to Mary Havorka, whose son, Jeremy Stevens, had left the U.S. Army after serving in Afghanistan.

The couple married in July 2012, two years after Marnellie left Sidney for Fremont Area Medical Center while Jeremy went to Creighton University in Omaha. They have two children, Clifford, 10, and Jude, 5.

A year after their wedding, North Platte High School hired Jeremy as a social studies teacher. Marnellie landed her GPH job in September 2013 and became a U.S. citizen in 2016.

Having lived in Sidney, “it wasn’t really a shock to be back here,” she said. “It was good to see my in-laws again.”

The 42-year-old Molina, who grew up in the Peruvian capital of Lima, came north after getting his medical degree in 2007 “because medicine in the United States is the best in the world.”

He hadn’t completed his residency, but “there are more residency positions than medical students in the USA,” he said. “They always need people to come from other countries to fill those positions.”

Molina first went to Detroit-Henry Ford Hospital in 2011, arriving on a J-1B exchange visa. His six-year residency was split between pulmonary care and critical care.

“My plan from the beginning was to go back to Peru,” he said. “But in six years, a lot of things change. Coming from a Third World country to the U.S. was a big difference. I really like it here. It’s an amazing country (with) amazing people, freedom, values.”

Molina signed up for the federal Conrad 30 Waiver Program, committing to practice in a medically underserved area in exchange for a work visa.

He could have stayed in Michigan, but a one-time fellow international resident at Detroit-Henry Ford was working at GPH and recommended it.

When McNea and other GPH staffers interviewed him, “I liked the vibe they gave,” he said.

Molina arrived in North Platte in July 2017 and received his green card four years later. He became GPH’s medical director of pulmonary and critical care in 2018.

Sagreb plans to seek U.S. citizenship as soon as she’s eligible in December. Molina can follow suit in 2026.

They and Stevens agreed that North Platte and GPH have been welcoming to them and their families. Molina and his wife, Daniella, are the parents of sons Matias, 7, and Joaquin, 3.

Besides a busy hospital practice, Molina started a medical research program at GPH during the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been principal investigator in five separate studies involving the novel coronavirus, influenza and lung cancer screening.

“I’m very happy. I can’t complain,” he said. “The community inside the hospital, the employees and physicians, were very welcoming when we came. My neighbors were also very supportive and helped get me involved in the community, me and my family.”

Stevens and Sagreb both said they had to adjust to Nebraska’s winter weather.

“When you watch TV (in the Philippines), you see New York, California,” Stevens said.

But “I felt really welcomed in Nebraska. … I was the first (medical) immigrant hire in Sidney. Everybody was so excited to meet me.”

Sagreb and Supapo recently decided to buy a house in North Platte. The couple and Ozzy swim at the North Platte Recreation Complex, where Supapo plays basketball every weekend, and enjoy Cody Park and June’s Nebraskaland Days parade.

“I think I’m very lucky, because I have great workmates. They treat me like sisters,” Sagreb said.

“For North Platte as a place, it’s been very, very friendly to us as a family. We feel home.”

This story includes reporting from Telegraph reporter Job Vigil.