Great Plains Health revealed itself Monday as the “local investor” helping to enable a $26 million expansion of North Platte’s one-year-old Victory Village apartment complex.

A GPH press release described the hospital as a “passive investor” in DP Development LLC’s 120-unit expansion, which will receive a Planning Commission public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Its total investment was not disclosed.

Omaha-based DP, which dedicated its first 80 units last July near West A Street and Lakeview Boulevard, is seeking $2.3 million in tax increment financing for the expansion on top of the $1.6 million in TIF it got for Phase 1.

The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., also a Phase 1 contributor, has granted a $250,000 performance-based loan for DP to build out its full 200-unit vision to help address the city’s housing shortage.

Chamber President and CEO Gary Person said the hospital board agreed to join the project after the Oct. 15 death of DP’s CEO, Terry Clauff, who would have been a major personal investor.

“They made the difference for this latest multifamily project being able to move forward, and I believe it will be a great investment for GPH,” Person said. “I applaud and thank their management team for making this happen.”

Hospital officials in Monday’s press release called attention to $735,000 in previous GPH contributions to provide more local housing for its incoming and veteran employees.

They included donations totaling $500,000 to previous phases of the chamber’s Shot in the Arm homebuilder incentives. The hospital also has provided up to $15,000 toward down payments for GPH employees who buy a home in Lincoln County, totaling $235,000 for 15 employees thus far.

“Increased access to safe and affordable housing is a pivotal part of our community’s success,” CEO Ivan Mitchell said in the press release. “With more housing options, our local organizations are able to recruit and retain talent, which helps our local industries and economy grow.”

GPH officials said “increased housing access has long been a priority” in the hospital’s strategic plan. It also has been emphasized in GPH’s Community Health Needs Assessment, a federally required report identifying key health needs for its multicounty service area.

“As one of North Platte’s anchor institutions, Great Plains Health has a responsibility to support strategies that enhance local growth, and expanded housing options are vital for a flourishing community,” the Monday press release said.

GPH “was not an original partner” in Phase 1 of Victory Village, it added, though Person noted that the hospital was one of several businesses that indirectly contributed to the first 80 units by donating to the second of Shot in the Arm’s three phases.

Phase 2 of Shot in the Arm contributed both local funds and Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund grant money toward Victory Village’s first 10 “eightplexes,” Person said.

The chamber’s $250,000 loan to DP for the 120-unit expansion likewise comes from local funds and another state workforce housing grant.

Clauff, who attended Victory Village’s dedication last summer, was 75 when he died last fall. Person said DP’s leaders called him after Clauff’s death and said it didn’t look like they could proceed with the five additional eightplexes they had announced shortly before.

“I gave them a list of people to contact” to take Clauff’s place as an investor, including Great Plains Health, Person said.

North Platte City Council members approved TIF for Victory Village’s first phase in February 2020, providing $1.6 million right away and $1.3 million when DP was ready for a second phase.

The city’s Community Redevelopment Authority agreed in September that DP could apply that $1.3 million in TIF to building the next 40 units. That would have left 80 units for a third phase.

When CRA members reviewed DP’s revised 120-unit plan April 13, firm Chief Operating Officer Bob Furley said the then-unidentified “local investor” “committed a very significant investment” on condition that DP combine its two final phases.

That step increased the firm’s TIF needs for Victory Village’s expansion from $1.3 million to $2.3 million. That changed the project enough to require fresh city hearings and council approval, CRA attorney Mike Bacon said.

DP’s $1.6 million in TIF aid was directed toward infrastructure costs, but its new TIF request would offset some of the 120-unit expansion’s “vertical” building construction costs, Bacon said.

A 2018 state law added costs for building workforce housing in rural areas as an allowable expense for TIF reimbursement. For that to apply, single-family homes can’t cost more than $275,000 or rentals more than $200,000 per unit to build.

Furley told CRA members April 13 that DP’s expansion would cost $190,000 per unit, up from about $140,000 per unit for Victory Village’s first phase. Inflation and rising costs of construction supplies account for the difference, he said.