Osmar Reyes describes himself as somewhere between a surrealist artist and a hyperrealism one.
Or maybe it’s a mixture of the two.
In the end, the Cuban-born Grand Island artist said on Friday that when he sits down in front of the easel, he just paints the thoughts that are running through his mind at that moment.
Sometimes it ends up as a mixture of past and present images as shown in a work he called “America in Low-Key.” It is one of the pieces he will display as one of artists featured in the Prairie Art Center’s exhibition “People, Culture, Movement” that begins Tuesday and runs through September.
The acrylic painting on the 72-by-58-inch canvas includes images of Darth Vader releasing a coronavirus cell out of his outstretched hand, scenes of protesters atop of cars and the Viet Nam war along with a smiling and pointing Donald Trump beside a bald eagle.
All the images are painted in darker colors.
“It’s shows the social movement and environment that we are living in right now,” Reyes said.
At the top of the canvas is a large image of Jesus looking at the scene below.
“Only (Jesus) can save us,” Reyes said.
The painting is a contrast to the same-sized work that he calls, “America in Middle-Key” that includes images of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and Jimmy Page.
The three are ones that Reyes said are not only icons around the America culture but also just what he called “musical beasts.” It’s why he included a pair of horses running next to Hendrix.
The horses are shown crossing a river that Reyes said is an homage to his hometown of San Antonio de los Banos, which is located about a dozen miles outside of Havana City.
Reyes typically includes images of the city in all of his work. He left Cuba in mid-2010s and lived in Ecuador for a year before he moved to Miami in 2016.
He has been in Grand Island for nearly a year, a transfer he made in part because he had a friend who lived in the city. He added that he became tired of the fast-paced climate of Miami and prefers the more laid-back atmosphere now.
While his location may have changed over the years, his love of art has remained constant.
He started drawing when he was around 5, and when he was 11-years-old, he was accepted into an artist academy in Cuba.
“For me, (art) is my life,” Reyes said. “Most of time in life is for me to be painting.”
He did that Friday afternoon as he also ventured outside to create a city scape of downtown North Platte as he sat with his easel and canvas in a parking lot across from the Prairie Arts Center.
“He has a very specific style,” said Holly Carlini, the center’s executive director. “I’m excited to share his vision. He kind of has an abstract (style) with some realism mixed in with it as well.”
Carlini said the exhibit that Reyes is part of shows artistic expression from cultures throughout the world.
“We wanted to highlight that with everything going on in society right now there is so much art that goes with that,” Carlini said. “We are all on this planet together and there is so much that we can learn from each other — whether it is through a story or artwork or photograph or textiles. Everyone has a story to tell and this is a great way to gather people and to get everyone to listen, understand and talk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.